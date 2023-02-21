“Beauty is not skin but character deep,” says Elif Yener

By Deepak Jain Published: Tue 21 Feb 2023, 5:17 PM

While it's undoubtedly true in most situations that 'beauty is only skin deep' Elif Yener, beauty therapist and business owner, defies this adage.

She’s a beauty entrepreneur based in Dubai whose character and determination to succeed shows that she is equally beautiful on the inside and out. Her beauty center is as airy and buoyant as she is, a browse inside revealing she pays close attention to detail, staying true to her Turkish roots by welcoming clients with an array of sweet delights.

"This is how we do it at home in Turkey. We do everything we can to make our visitors feel welcome and at home," she claims.

From humble beginnings, Yener gained experience as a spa therapist in Turkey, whilst gaining her certification in microblading. Today she’s built a successful business thanks to her persistence and resolve.

Yener says she faced many challenges when she first set her foot in Dubai, but overcame them all in keeping with her dream. Firstly, she couldn’t speak English as well as she had hoped.

“I prepared for an interview for a position at a Turkish spa in Dubai, by researching questions and memorising my responses,” Yener shares. As expected, she aced the interview, received the job offer and relocated to the region."

But with Dubai being a multicultural city, she soon realised that people spoke English in different ways. Finding it difficult to adjust, she eventually returned to Turkey to work on her English.

As her language ability improved, she reapplied for the same position but the only vacancy was in the beauty section. At the interview, she was asked if she had experience giving manicures, make-up, and other beauty services, which presented another obstacle.

"Of course I said yes, but I then learned these beauty techniques on YouTube, practising on my mother, sisters and girlfriends.”

On returning to the region, she became one of the salon’s top performing employees whilst giving free microblading services to models on photo shoots, in her spare time. This helped develop her hand and become a well-known semi-permanent makeup artist in the region.

After establishing her client base, Elif branched out on her own and today has expanded into a fully teamed beauty center, delivering services for women who depend on them to make them feel and look beautiful.

“It wasn’t easy,” shares Yener, “initially working every hour during the day to make money, and spending it at night on furniture and equipment. I worked very hard,” she says when setting up the business.

Elif Yener’s Beauty Center’s forte is semi-permanent makeup. She strives to give clients a natural fresh look, enhancing their own beauty, character and features, whilst remaining timeless, even when the trends are long gone. Her authentic care for people shines through, a reason she spends time with her clients, understanding their expectations and providing comprehensive aftercare details.

With over 200 five-star Google reviews and 45,000 followers on Instagram, clients from all over the world vouch for her superb customer service and artistic beauty treatments.

She takes great care to run her company in a way that upholds the level of quality she guarantees her clients and fosters a positive work environment for her team.

"I’ve developed my management skills whilst growing the business & I’m still learning. I don't take things as personally as I once did, but now comprehend how following policies and procedures shape the business with my "no gossip" policy ensuring our team respect each other and get along well."

Offering a straightforward but insightful piece of advice to aspiring business owners in the beauty sector: "Take it step by step. Trust your judgment, believe in yourself and communicate with your clients and team honestly. Most importantly, ensure they enjoy their time with you as this encourages them to return and bring family and friends,” she shares.

