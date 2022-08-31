BEAM inducts 300 new members to the Creative Science Schools’ family

BEAM’s Creative Science Schools recently welcomed 300 new academic and non-academic faculty at their Induction Day event on August 21. Reflecting BEAM’s ethos, the event commenced with a Quran recitation, followed by a virtual inauguration speech by Salah Bukhatir, chairman and several orientation addresses by BEAM’s leadership team, where topics such as the culture and ethos at BEAM, safeguarding standards, and organisational policies were covered.
“Believe in yourself, work hard, be transparent and fair, and you will achieve your goals”, said Shadi Hassan, general manager at BEAM.
The new members were also able to directly address their respective principals during an engaging panel discussion segment, as well as at a meet and greet session, enabling both parties to exchange and understand their expectations for the forthcoming academic year.
Furthermore, to facilitate smoother transition to their new roles and for some, a new country altogether, various utility service providers also collaborated to be present at the event, offering customised packages at subsidised rates to all the new members of BEAM.
BEAM represents the convergence of the Bukhatir Group's cumulative experience, attained over 20 years of developing successful educational institutions, and implementing advanced educational management systems in the UAE. BEAM operates its schools under the banners of American School of Creative Science (ASCS) and International School of Creative Science (ISCS), which are accredited by the UAE Ministry of Education, as well as international accreditation boards such as BSO and NEASC.
