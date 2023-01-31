Be More Keto combines convenience with affordability

Be More Keto was launched in October 2019. Nyma Peracha, the co-founder and head keto coach, shares all the wonderful benefits keto has had on her health and helped in her weight loss goals.

Nyma, who is also known as ‘The Keto Girl’, said: “I came across keto back in 2017, when I was looking to follow a diet which eliminated sugar. I was suffering from a hormonal imbalance due to being on a low-carb, low-fat diet. I was feeling super sluggish and low on energy due to the low calories I was consuming. I wanted to follow a diet that would not only enhance weight loss and keep me in shape, but also follow a diet that would ensure losing weight in a healthy way without having a negative impact on my metabolism or hormones or energy levels.”

She said that once she started Keto, she started to feel energised and saw a huge improvement in her weight loss journey and health. "Keto was agreeing with my body and I was losing the stubborn fat I had struggled with as I was no longer craving sugar," she added.

Nyma said that a year after following the keto diet on her own, she realised that as much as she loved living the keto lifestyle, preparing meals daily was very time consuming. "I wanted to maintain and adopt the keto lifestyle without having to prepare my meals daily on my own."

In 2018, she decided to create a creative keto menu which was exciting to follow and stick to. In 2019, after a lot of back end work and planning, Be More Keto was launched.

The concept and idea behind Be More Keto was convenience and affordability delivered to customer’s doorstep, making the keto lifestyle easy and hassle free to follow.

“Being a keto coach, I have a first name basis relationship with most of our clients. Unlike many other meal plan companies in the UAE, Be More Keto is a boutique keto meal plan company that offers ongoing keto support to our clients. We believe that once you become a Be More Keto client, you join the Be More Keto community.

Nyma said that the company’s plans are catered to beginners, intermediate and advance keto followers. “Plans we offer include start from one meal a day, two meals a day and three meals a day,” she added.

Wanting to kickstart keto but unsure of where to begin? Why not reach out to Be More Keto and let one of the team assist you in recommending the best plan for you and your needs. "We are more than just a generic keto meal plan company. We want to get you to your personal goal so that you can be the best version of yourself," she said.

Instagram: @bemoreketouae

Website : www.bemoreketo.com

Contact number: +971 58 556 3991