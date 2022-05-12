Be a part of the ‘smartcrowd’ with InsuranceMarket.ae

Musfique Ahmed, Co-Founder, SmartCrowd and Grishma Apte, General Manager, myAlfred LLC

Published: Thu 12 May 2022, 9:00 AM

Making the most of your money and getting on the real estate ladder is an issue for many of us these days, so we were excited to hear about local insurance giant, InsuranceMarket.ae’s, exciting new strategic partnership with the first, and leading crowdfunding platform in the MENA region, SmartCrowd.

Keen to know more, we asked executives from the two companies to tell us about their agreement. Avinash Babur, CEO, InsuranceMarket.ae, said: “We’re always looking to collaborate with companies who share our approach to innovation, digital development and mass market accessibility, so we were delighted to form this strategic partnership with SmartCrowd. Dubai is the land of opportunity with a vibrant real estate market, so we’re confident that our customers will be excited to use their services and be part of the Dubai success story.”

Grishma Apte, general manager, myAlfred, said: “Through this partnership of SmartCrowd and myAlfred, our customers are able to get 4 per cent cashback on their first property investment through the SmartCrowd platform, and with a minimum investment level of Dh500, they’ll have the opportunity to invest in Dubai’s real estate market for a lot less than they think, and from the comfort of their armchair.”

Talking about the partnership, Musfique Ahmed, co-founder, SmartCrowd, said: “We are incredibly excited about our collaboration with myAlfred and InsuranceMarket.ae. Both our companies are committed to bringing a transparent, convenient digital experience to marketplaces that have been stuck in status quo for too long. This partnership is the next step in our continuous pursuit to make property investing possible for the masses.”

Sounds like we’ve revealed a really profitable relationship that’s hot property.