Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel hosts Ayah Ramadan Art Exhibition

Published: Sat 25 Mar 2023, 9:42 AM Last updated: Sat 25 Mar 2023, 9:43 AM

Under the patronage of Ajman Tourism, Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel, The Paintbrush Art Community and House of Creativity (TPBAC) hosted the 'Ayah Ramadan Art Exhibition' on March 18 at Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel.

The exhibition witnessed the presence of 16 artists performing live art followed by artworks from 37 artists of seven nationalities including an eight-year-old girl, curated by Sonal Purohit, founder at TPBAC.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi; director general, Ajman Tourism along with Iftikhar Hamdani, GM, Bahi Ajman Palace, Socialite Ruby Sajan (Danube Group), Sahil Sajan (director –Milano Division), Emirati artist Rukni and Luv Sinha, Indian movie actor and a renowned photographer from the House of Creativity. The visitors, eminent guests and delegates were amazed by the variety and versatility of the artworks this Ramadan. Each artwork had a story behind it, and the ambience setup lit the flame of holy month. Right from the ancient traditional art to modern abstract, the paintings were in different styles, mediums but one common theme; and that was Ramadan and Islamic culture.

Eminent guest lists included Maryam Al Ketbi (Ajman Tourism), legendary artists Anjini Prakash Laitu, Saju Nair, Kusum Dutta, Dr Pooja Gulati Marya, Dr Sanjay Parashar (Cocoona), Bakir Daud. The event was supported by television partner Zee Tv Middle East, media partner Khaleej Times, Young times and Hozpitality Group.

Mahmood Al Hashmi felicitated all the artists with participation-certificates graciously. There were moments of cheer when the popular and favourite Dr Romit Purohit took over and announced the future projects that would benefit the artists exponentially such as the collaboration of TPBAC with House of Creativity. The host Prabita Rajesh was busy maintaining the rhythm and keeping up with the last minute shuffle with all the perfection along with 11-year-old Saran Hamdani sharing words of wisdom.

TPBAC is the only art fraternity with more than 350+ international artists in the UAE. AYAH would be open for public viewing until April 24th. The following artists displayed their artworks:

Alia Amin Abdul Karim – Pakistan

Amira Azmy Abd Al Bashandy – Egypt

Anil Kamble – India

Anjum Daud - India

Bini Menon – India

Dr Poonam Chauhan – India

Dr Sangeeta Parashar – India

Edcel Cabalan – Philippines

Ishrat Ara Keyani – Pakistan

Jasnoor Kaur – India

Jaspreet Kaur – India

Jyoti Singla – India

Kalopsia Wiz – India

Koutar Sabbahi – Morocco

Labiba Ferhet – Algeria

Mahi Ramchandani - India

Maria Komal Abie -India

Mubashra Madni – Pakistan

Prabita Rajesh – India

Rashmi Parakkal – India

Reena Dhiman – India

Renita Pinto – India

Saba Asim – India

Sabah Anees – India

Saima Hasan – India

Sana Bano Moin Ahmed – India

Sara Javaid – Pakistan

Shanaya Purohit – India

Shereen Abraham - India

Sonal Purohit – India

Soobika Fawad -Pakistan

Soosan Ebrahimi Esfahani – Iran

Sugat Priyadarshi – India

Nelia Fabia – Philippines

Walaa Mohamed – Egypt.

Tumpa Banerjee – India

Mussarat Yasmin Abid - Pakistan