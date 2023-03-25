Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel hosts Ayah Ramadan Art Exhibition

Under the patronage of Ajman Tourism, Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel, The Paintbrush Art Community and House of Creativity (TPBAC) hosted the 'Ayah Ramadan Art Exhibition' on March 18 at Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel.
The exhibition witnessed the presence of 16 artists performing live art followed by artworks from 37 artists of seven nationalities including an eight-year-old girl, curated by Sonal Purohit, founder at TPBAC.
The inaugural ceremony was graced by Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi; director general, Ajman Tourism along with Iftikhar Hamdani, GM, Bahi Ajman Palace, Socialite Ruby Sajan (Danube Group), Sahil Sajan (director –Milano Division), Emirati artist Rukni and Luv Sinha, Indian movie actor and a renowned photographer from the House of Creativity. The visitors, eminent guests and delegates were amazed by the variety and versatility of the artworks this Ramadan. Each artwork had a story behind it, and the ambience setup lit the flame of holy month. Right from the ancient traditional art to modern abstract, the paintings were in different styles, mediums but one common theme; and that was Ramadan and Islamic culture.
Eminent guest lists included Maryam Al Ketbi (Ajman Tourism), legendary artists Anjini Prakash Laitu, Saju Nair, Kusum Dutta, Dr Pooja Gulati Marya, Dr Sanjay Parashar (Cocoona), Bakir Daud. The event was supported by television partner Zee Tv Middle East, media partner Khaleej Times, Young times and Hozpitality Group.
Mahmood Al Hashmi felicitated all the artists with participation-certificates graciously. There were moments of cheer when the popular and favourite Dr Romit Purohit took over and announced the future projects that would benefit the artists exponentially such as the collaboration of TPBAC with House of Creativity. The host Prabita Rajesh was busy maintaining the rhythm and keeping up with the last minute shuffle with all the perfection along with 11-year-old Saran Hamdani sharing words of wisdom.
TPBAC is the only art fraternity with more than 350+ international artists in the UAE. AYAH would be open for public viewing until April 24th. The following artists displayed their artworks:
Alia Amin Abdul Karim – Pakistan
Amira Azmy Abd Al Bashandy – Egypt
Anil Kamble – India
Anjum Daud - India
Bini Menon – India
Dr Poonam Chauhan – India
Dr Sangeeta Parashar – India
Edcel Cabalan – Philippines
Ishrat Ara Keyani – Pakistan
Jasnoor Kaur – India
Jaspreet Kaur – India
Jyoti Singla – India
Kalopsia Wiz – India
Koutar Sabbahi – Morocco
Labiba Ferhet – Algeria
Mahi Ramchandani - India
Maria Komal Abie -India
Mubashra Madni – Pakistan
Prabita Rajesh – India
Rashmi Parakkal – India
Reena Dhiman – India
Renita Pinto – India
Saba Asim – India
Sabah Anees – India
Saima Hasan – India
Sana Bano Moin Ahmed – India
Sara Javaid – Pakistan
Shanaya Purohit – India
Shereen Abraham - India
Sonal Purohit – India
Soobika Fawad -Pakistan
Soosan Ebrahimi Esfahani – Iran
Sugat Priyadarshi – India
Nelia Fabia – Philippines
Walaa Mohamed – Egypt.
Tumpa Banerjee – India
Mussarat Yasmin Abid - Pakistan