Award-winning millennial jewellery collection

Malabar Gold & Diamonds has launched a new jewellery collection — Zoul — targeting the millennial audience. It has also bagged the ‘Millennial Gold & Diamond Jewellery of the Year’ award at the Retail Jeweller World 2021 – Middle East Forum for this collection.

Zoul showcases an elegant and exclusive range of fashionable and trendy jewellery designed to suit the taste of modern women. With contemporary, unique and minimalistic designs in gold and diamonds, it is the best daily wear choice for millennials. With prices starting from just Dh450, the collection is a great value proposition because of its design innovation and excellent wearability.

“It is to cater to the distinct jewellery preferences of millennials that we have launched the Zoul collection. It offers a broader functionality that millennials prefer while being minimalistic, trendy and lightweight in design,” said Shamlal Ahamed, managing director of international operations at Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

The Zoul – Lifestyle Jewellery collection complements the evolving sensibilities and aspirations of the new-age woman. With this fascinating collection, millennials now have a reason to flaunt their unique style statement. The collection is available in 18-carat gold and diamonds. With an extensive range of designs across necklaces, bangles, bracelets, rings, pendants and earrings, the collection is available across selected its stores.