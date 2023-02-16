ASUS Republic of Gamers brings new ROG Strix SCAR 18 to UAE

The new 2023 Strix SCAR gaming laptop is redesigned with an impressive 18" display, along with next-gen components and cooling

Published: Thu 16 Feb 2023, 12:39 PM

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) recently announced its new ROG Strix SCAR gaming laptop with brand-new designs. The full-fledged gaming laptop now features an updated chassis and a new panel option. The new 16:10, 18” Nebula display laptop is equipped with Intel’s new i9 processor and NVIDIA’s RTX 40 series graphics power. The powerhouse is cooled by ROG Intelligent Cooling latest solutions which ensures the laptop runs cool under load.

Top-level CPU and GPU

As ROG’s highest-performing laptops, the Strix series is powered by the latest and greatest chips from Intel and NVIDIA. The Strix SCAR 18 feature up to an Intel Core i9-13980HX processor with 24 cores and 32 threads, alongside up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU capable of up to 175 watts, for a total system power of 240 W (with Dynamic Boost and Manual performance modes). A MUX Switch with NVIDIA Advanced Optimus intelligently ensures optimal framerates when plugged in, and better battery life when untethered, with no manual intervention needed.

Upgraded Intelligent Cooling Solutions

The redesigned 18-inch Strix laptop allows for an all-new intelligent cooling suite, featuring ROG’s Tri-Fan technology first introduced on the 2022 Flow X16. In addition, the full-width heatsink is taken from the Flow X16 and enlarged it for the 2023 Strix SCAR 18. This larger heatsink increases surface area for heat dissipation by up to 92.23 per cent compared with 2022 models, and paired with new full-surround vents, ensuring next-level airflow for the powerful components inside. Combined with Conductonaut Extreme liquid metal on both the CPU and GPU with seven heat pipes, ROG's new solution allows for higher-than-ever TGPs for this year’s next-gen CPUs and GPUs.

Eye-popping Displays

The 2023’s new 18-inch Strix machines don’t just feature larger 16:10 panels. Every model is also available with one of ROG’s groundbreaking Nebula displays, ensuring a fast, bright, vivid image that surpasses typical gaming laptops for a truly immersive experience. Nebula displays require high refresh rates with a response time of 3ms or less, at least 500 nits of brightness, and 100 per cent coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, so users don’t have to wade through spec pages to know their display is top-notch.

Designed to win, built for victory

ROG Strix laptops were conceived for gamers that demand the absolute best in portable performance, alongside showstopping design with endless customisation. Armoury Crate’s performance modes allow users to pick from silent, low-powered computing to turbo-charged gaming, or tweak voltage and fans manually for a completely fine-tuned experience. Plenty of RGB lighting adorns the chassis of each Strix machine, including an all-new full-width light bar along the vents on the back of the Strix SCAR 18. With Aura Sync, users can keep their laptop’s lighting coordinated with their peripherals, or even design their own complex lighting effects with Aura Creator.

Spacious keyboard layouts make for more comfortable gaming, alongside customisable hotkeys that control volume, microphone, or toggle performance modes for on-the-fly gaming. A larger glass touchpad gives more precision, and the chassis’ anti-fingerprint coating ensures a clean look no matter how active a user’s lifestyle. A semi-translucent keyboard deck on the Strix SCAR pulls the sporty design together, along with a new customisable Armor Cap design that allows users to flex their own style.

Availability and Pricing

ROG Strix SCAR 18 (2023) will be available in Virgin Megastore, Sharaf DG, Jumbo, Emax, Noon, Amazon, Computronic, HyperX, and ASUS eshop. Price starts from Dh17,099.

Learn more about ROG at www.rog.asus.com