Art of Living Mall hosts region’s first exclusive interior design event

Published: Tue 24 Oct 2023, 12:39 PM

The Art of Living Mall, Dubai’s premier destination mall for interior design and furniture enthusiasts, recently hosted the region's inaugural exclusive interior design event, 'The Art of Interior,' on October 20. The event saw an extraordinary gathering of the most distinguished design luminaries in the region, featuring an exclusive guest list comprising prominent interior artists and designers all under one roof. This grand occasion was graciously hosted by the mall’s esteemed membership club – ‘The Designers Club.’

From captivating exhibitions spotlighting emerging artists to cutting-edge technological showcases, the Art of Living Mall provided the perfect canvas for immersive experiences celebrating design in its myriad forms. The mall, nestled in the heart of Barsha 2 on Umm Suqeim Road, spans an expansive 50,000 sqm area across three levels, housing a curated selection of local, regional, and international interior design brands.

One of the hallmark initiatives at the Art of Living Mall is 'The Designers Club,' a platform designed to nurture remarkable local and international interior design talents. With a vision to be the 'designer's playground', the Club aims to provide a one-stop destination for designers to meet all their clients' needs. Members of the club are prolific professional designers who make use of the space to offer personalised and dedicated design services to their customers. As part of The Designer Club offerings, The Art of Living Mall goes the extra mile by offering meeting rooms, workspaces, libraries, and a cafe, facilitating seamless collaboration, creativity and productivity. Members also enjoy exclusive benefits such as access to a dedicated app, office facilities, and more.

More than a workspace, The Designers Club is a hub for design enthusiasts and professionals alike. Throughout the year, the Club hosts a variety of events, including exhibitions, seminars, and educational workshops, giving mall visitors the opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of cutting-edge design.

The Art of Interior' was a stellar manifestation of design, inspiration, and creativity. As The Art of Living Mall continues to redefine the landscape of interior design, 'The Art of Interior' serves as a testament to its unwavering commitment to fostering design excellence.

