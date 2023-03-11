Arjun Dhanak honoured with top award

Published: Sat 11 Mar 2023, 5:01 PM Last updated: Sat 11 Mar 2023, 5:27 PM

Arjun Dhanak, director at Kanz Jewels was recently awarded with the coveted ‘Emerging Entrepreneur of the year 2023 award’ at the Asia’s Greatest Brands & Leaders 2023 awards, held under the URS Asia One banner. The award specifically honours individu-als from the region’s rapidly growing industries and recognises the talents of industry stalwarts as well as those who are making a big difference in the areas of their operations.

Dhanak expressed his happiness in winning the award. He said: “I am happy and really proud to win this prestigious award. I dedicate this award to my father Anil Dhanak for guiding me in the highly competitive jewellery industry. Whatever I learnt is based on my observations of him. I am thankful for his support and the freedom he has provided me to learn and grow.”

The top talent was selected for the efforts taken by him to enhance the business activities during these highly competitive times. As the director of Kanz Jewels, he has the major responsibility to carefully assess the market situation and take the required steps to ensure that the organisation is always one step ahead of customer expectations.

“The market is becoming highly competitive day by day. I need to ensure that we are in tune with the changing market requirements. I achieved our goal of not only retaining our current share, but also in attracting new customers. Our customer footprint is steadily growing and I am happy to have played a proactive role in this,” Dhanak added.

A strong industry knowledge and determination have played crucial roles in Kanz Jewels expanding its operations to multiple showrooms over the past few years. Kanz Jewels has got its own special state-of-the-art workshop for manufacturing jewellery which ensures that every Kanz jewellery piece is unique in its own way and different from the next.