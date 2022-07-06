Are Mushe Token, Stellar and Algorand (ALGO) worth the bear market hype?

By Emily Milton Published: Wed 6 Jul 2022, 3:16 PM

Recently, there has been a widespread cryptocurrency plunge, which has been somewhat influenced by the raging inflation in the centralised markets, thus creating a bear market and leaving the inexperienced weary.

However, experienced investors are acting based on previous bear market history and are gaining even in this downtime. With smart investing strategies and trading quirks, they continue to navigate the coin market with relative ease. To help you exploit the markets just like they are, we'll be talking about three good coins they have their eyes on — Mushe Token (XMU), Stellar (XLM) and Algorand (ALGO).

Mushe Token (XMU)

The Mushe Token (XMU) is an upcoming cryptocurrency that will power the soon-to-be-released Mushe Token Network.

The network is a decentralised blockchain platform that will foster the development of several decentralised applications (dApps). It will also host a metaverse where Blockchain gaming tournaments will be held.

In addition, all in-app resources and game utilities will be valued in Mushe Token (XMU) and winners of tournaments will earn these tokens bearing real-world value. The Mushe token network is also planning on having its NFT marketplace. Users can mint their NFTs with Mushe Tokens (XMU) at relatively low costs.

Moreover, early investors who rack up loads of XMU will have unique benefits, including governing powers that will influence the network's future protocol changes.

For now, the Mushe Token network is being developed on Ethereum's Blockchain, which might not be as fast as a few other contenders regarding crypto exchange. But the future is bright for the network as it will be integrated into Solana's (SOL) Blockchain very soon.

The cryptocurrency plunge hasn't affected XMU's value yet, but shortly after the bear market's dissolution, it will rise even more.

Stellar (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) is a decentralised peer-to-peer exchange blockchain network. It allows users to swap their cryptocurrencies into other coins or decentralised assets.

What powers the network is its native token, Lunar or XLM. XLM is the intermediate form of assets in every transaction made on Stellar’s Blockchain. When traders make a swap, their assets are first converted to XLM before being converted to the final currency the trader needs.

All this happens in a matter of seconds, and for transactions that would take too long to process, Stellar (XLM) is used as collateral for the transaction. Stellar (XLM) takes pride in the interoperability it has fostered between different blockchains.

It's also effortless to use and speeds up transactions. In addition, Stellar (XLM) protects its users from spam attacks by hackers through cost-based mechanisms that they cannot bypass.

Although XLM’s price has dipped in the wake of the cryptocurrency plunge, bear market history teaches that this is just a stepping stone for this coin to attain more significant value in the long run.

Algorand (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralised Blockchain platform that allows for building decentralised apps and games on its platform. The Algorand (ALGO) platform is said to be self-sustaining because of its unique technology, and it's seen a considerable influx of users since its inception.

Algorand’s (ALGO) principal aim is to build an interoperable Blockchain network that's easy to access by the everyday user. It also promises relatively lower transaction costs and faster speeds. Invented by award-winning computer scientist Silvio Micali, Algorand runs on its native token ALGO.

The bear market history favours the wise, swift and discerning. And knowing the correct coins to invest in now, Mushe Token (XMU), Lunar (XLM) and Algorand (ALGO), you're on the right step toward expanding your portfolio.

