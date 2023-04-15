Arabian Center partners with The Big Heart Foundation for Eid Al Fitr

This initiative seeks to bring joy to children by providing them with new clothes to wear on this special occasion.

Published: Sat 15 Apr 2023, 4:41 PM Last updated: Sat 15 Apr 2023, 5:08 PM

The Arabian Center is making a difference by launching the Kiswat Eid Campaign in partnership with The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF). This campaign aims to spread the spirit of giving by offering new clothes to the children in need and from low-income families in the UAE. The campaign brings together corporates, government entities, private sectors, and individuals to contribute and participate as donors for a shopping trip to Arabian Center to the resident students of the TBHF Educational Center, their siblings and previous students.

Wesam Aldora, general manager at Arabian Center, said: “We are delighted to partner with The Big Heart Foundation’s Kiswat Eid 2023 drive to celebrate Eid Al Fitr. This initiative seeks to bring joy to children by providing them with new clothes to wear on this special occasion.” The shopping trips will take place at Redtag until April 19, with two sessions on weekdays and four sessions on weekends. Each two-hour session will accommodate 50 resident children and their respective donors. The shopping experience initiative will benefit approximately 2,000 children.