Appolonia launches dental clinic at Kidzania Dubai

Published: Sat 23 Apr 2022, 11:39 AM Last updated: Sat 23 Apr 2022, 12:00 PM

Appolonia Dentistry for Children launched its second dental clinic at Kidzania Dubai at Dubai Mall in the presence of dentists, managers, and guests.

Dr Yaser Haj Hamed, CEO and founding member of Appolonia World of Paediatric Dentistry, said: “Appolonia launched at Kidzania Abu Dhabi in Yas Mall a year ago. We are certainly hoping to grow our clinics in all of the branches of this established international chain of entertainment centres.”

Mouhamad Hoteit, general manager of Emaar Entertainment, added: “Today, we renew our trust and confidence in Appolonia World as they are taking the second step with opening their second clinic in KidZania.”

Carla Valencia, senior content director of KidZania, has also confirmed that the continuous flow of visitors and the high turnouts at the Appolonia clinic demonstrate Appolonia’s significant positive impact on its visitors. This is due to the efforts made by those in charge of Appolonia. Dr Basel Al Halawani, the founding member of Appolonia World, called on all the experts, practitioners, and those interested in paediatric dentistry to pay attention to this segment of society.