Apparel Group accelerates sustainability agenda

Published: Sat 29 Apr 2023, 4:29 PM Last updated: Sat 29 Apr 2023, 4:56 PM

Apparel Group has announced new initiatives to accelerate its sustainability agenda further. Apparel Group demonstrates its commitment to keeping sustainability at the forefront of its strategy. The group has been active on the social front and philanthropy, supporting the communities.

In a recent move, Apparel Group signed a pledge with the UAE government for the race to net zero by 2050. Additionally, they have joined the UACA alliance to leverage peer knowledge and best practices. The company aims to conduct a full carbon accounting of its operations, which will establish a baseline and submit targets to SBTi.

Apparel Group recognises the importance of reducing its carbon footprint and designing a net zero journey to combat climate change. The company is partnering with leading sustainability consultants to achieve these goals. The carbon accounting exercise will enable the company to place proper reduction measures and design its net zero journey. Meantime, the company is continuing its efforts and working on various projects to become more energy-efficient, tackle the water issue, and embrace circular economy practices.

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, said, “We are committed to ensuring that our operations align with our values and contribute to a better future for all. Our focus on sustainability will enable us to reduce our carbon footprint and design a net zero journey. We are excited about this new chapter in our company’s history and look forward to sharing our progress.”

Apparel Group is taking bold steps towards sustainability, and it is an inspiration for other companies to follow. The group is prioritising sustainability while continuing to deliver high-quality products and services to their customers. By adopting sustainable practices, Apparel Group ensures a better future for the planet, its stakeholders, and the next generations.