Allen Overseas opens two new academic centres in the UAE

Published: Mon 23 May 2022, 4:03 PM Last updated: Mon 23 May 2022, 4:11 PM

Continuing its expansion spree in the GCC, Allen Overseas (ALLEN) has recently opened two new academic centres in the UAE — Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, through which it aims to provide high-quality test-prep coaching to K12 students and help them achieve their highest potential. Reciprocating the students' increasing demand, the institute has launched its biggest centre in Sharjah with a capacity to nurture 1000+ students.

ALLEN Career Institute is India’s most renowned and result-oriented holistic coaching institute for the past 34 years. An education powerhouse led by the first generation Maheshwari brothers, Govind, Rajesh, Naveen, and Brajesh Maheshwari as its directors. ALLEN has a pan-India footprint with 138 classroom centres in 46 cities. Since its inception in 1988, the institute has positively transformed over 2.5 million young lives with an unparalleled track record of success in the world's most competitive college entrance examinations. These include IIT JEE Mains and Advanced, NEET-UG, KVPY and various international Olympiads.

ALLEN Overseas, the extended arm of ALLEN Career Institute, is currently present in six GCC countries — UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain. Until now, the pioneer coaching institute had three physical centres in the UAE (Bur Dubai, Al Nahda, and Jumeirah Lake Towers). With the addition of two new centres, the total number of academic centres have now increased to five. Students and parents have continued to shower their trust on the ALLEN system resulting in thousands of students enrolling with ALLEN Overseas courses across the GCC. With the recent announcement of an IIT campus in the UAE under India-UAE CEPA deal, the GCC region is set to become the hub for engineering/STEM education for all students in the region.

The Kota (Rajasthan) based institute has announced a strategic partnership with Bodhi Tree to build the world’s most admired and trusted education brand. The $600 million investment will help scale India's biggest and most successful test-prep coaching institute; leverage digital technology to dramatically improve learning outcomes for students, with a specific focus on the expansion of physical and digital presence in the GCC region as its starting point, through ALLEN Overseas.

Keshav Maheshwari, managing director, ALLEN Overseas, said: "Since its inception, ALLEN has helped create hundreds of thousands of doctors and engineers, through high-quality education. Our expansion is an essential ingredient in furthering our mission to significantly increase ALLEN’s reach and impact not only in India but also in the Middle East and beyond."

The global initiative, ALLEN Overseas, plans to build further on the test-prep offering and deliver a large-scale impact for millions of students in K12 segments, using technology as the core value. Moreover, the institute aims to have over 40 physical centres across the GCC countries in the near future.