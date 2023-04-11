ALFATTAN LTechUVC Green Energy to open in Abu Dhabi

Published: Tue 11 Apr 2023, 10:58 AM Last updated: Tue 11 Apr 2023, 11:38 AM

Abu Dhabi is set to welcome a new green hydrogen and ammonia production project, as UAE-based Al Fattan Energy and Korean renewable energy developer LTechUVC come together to establish a special purpose company (SPC). Dubbed 'ALFATTAN LtechUVC Green Energy', the SPC will oversee the development of a 200MW class green hydrogen and ammonia plant, with a total project cost of approximately $400 million. The project will be situated in the KEZAD (provisional) area, the largest industrial complex in Abu Dhabi.

The SPC will work in conjunction with major Korean companies with expertise in the field, with LTechUVC leading the 'Team Korea' effort. The objective of the initiative is to produce green hydrogen and ammonia on a large scale, with the ultimate aim of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Al Fattan Energy, a subsidiary of Al Fattan Holding Investment, brings its extensive experience in nuclear, oil and gas, and renewable energy engineering to the project. LTechUVC, on the other hand, is a consulting company specialising in hydrogen-based energy businesses, with a 20MW hydrogen fuel cell project due to begin construction in May of this year.

The investment in hydrogen production by both parties marks a first step in the development of the hydrogen technology in the UAE, with the support and possible business relationships with major UAE Government establishments. Korea, one of the world's top three ammonia importers, has recently decided to promote green ammonia mixed combustion power generation in coal and gas-fired power plants to achieve zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

The ALFATTAN LtechUVC Green Energy SPC was inaugurated with an opening ceremony on March 17. The project represents an exciting new phase in the development of green hydrogen and ammonia technology, and is expected to attract significant interest from investors and businesses across the UAE and beyond.

In an interview with Jamal Khalid Al Nuaimi, GM at ALFATTAN Defense system and representing Al Fattan Group, chairman of the Al Fattan Group, he mentioned that the group started the shipbuilding industry in 1987 with the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who is the main supporter of this industry. In 2021, the group established Al Fattan Energy to take a leading role in Engineering and Maintenance for Nuclear and Renewable Energy sector in the UAE and MENA regions. Al Fattan Energy aims to develop a green hydrogen ammonia project in Abu Dhabi, UAE, through cooperation with leading Korean conglomerates, to secure leadership in the field and contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Jiyoung Lee, CEO at LtechUVC stated that the Korean government declared its vision of ‘Zero for Green’ carbon neutrality in November 2021 and set a goal to achieve zero carbon emissions in the power generation sector through a transition to renewable energy and hydrogen. In this context, LtechUVC is promoting overseas new and renewable energy and hydrogen projects to realise neutrality by 2050 and secure the basis for production, supply, and utilisation of clean hydrogen. Through this project, LtechUVC intends to stably procure green ammonia in a timely manner for the expansion of low-carbon power generation and play a leading role in the future energy business by early establishment of the hydrogen value chain.