Al Maya to import more FMCG goods from Israel

Published: Fri 24 Feb 2023, 3:38 PM Last updated: Fri 24 Feb 2023, 3:41 PM

The Consul-General of Israel Liron Zaslansky in Dubai, visited the Al Maya Group stall at Gulfood 2023 and was welcomed by Kamal Vachani, group director and partner of Al Maya.

Vachani expressed his joy over the plan to store more FMCG products from Israel at Al Maya's supermarkets across the UAE.

The supermarket conglomerate is already importing a large number of fruits and vegetables from Israel, and they are in talks with one of the biggest bread and confectionary manufacturer in Israel to import their best fresh goods at the supermarket chain.

Al Maya Group, the UAE-based business conglomerate, has more than 50 supermarkets in the GCC countries in addition to other businesses.