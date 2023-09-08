Al Maya Supermarkets presents ‘Think Food, Think Thailand’

Published: Fri 8 Sep 2023, 9:56 AM

Al Maya Supermarkets, renowned for its dedication to quality and diverse product range, has announced its partnership with Thai Trade Centre, Dubai to present the ‘Think Food, Think Thailand’ at the Thai Food Festival 2023.

This event is taking place in 10 branches, informed Kamal Vachani, group director and partner at Al Maya Group. Al Maya Supermarkets has established itself as a pioneer in introducing Thai products to the region, and this event further underscores its dedication to bringing the rich flavours of Thailand to all its valued customers.

The Thai Food Festival 2023 was inaugurated by Sorayut Chasombat, Ambassador of Thailand to UAE, on August 31 and will conclude on September 10 .

As one of the oldest supermarket chains in the region, Al Maya Supermarkets has a long-standing tradition of importing and showcasing the finest Thai products. From delectable Thai rice and canned foods to exquisite coconut products, fragrant Thai noodles, and authentic fish sauce, our shelves are adorned with a comprehensive array of items that exemplify the essence of Thailand‘s culinary heritage.

“The scope of our ‘Thai Food Festival 2023’ is not confined to just food and beverage products. Al Maya Supermarkets takes pride in offering a wide range of Thai exotic fruits and vegetables, sourced meticulously to ensure utmost freshness and quality. Our commitment to providing the best to our customers is evident as we import these products through both air and sea routes, ensuring a steady supply of premium produce throughout the year,” said Vachani.

With a steadfast dedication to meeting customers’ preferences, Al Maya Supermarkets boasts an extensive selection of Thai products that encompass the entire spectrum of taste and preference.

‘Thai Food Festival 2023’ serves as a testament to our mission of fostering cultural appreciation and offering unparalleled shopping experiences.