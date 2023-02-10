Al Maya Group adds more products to its portfolio from Thailand

Published: Fri 10 Feb 2023, 5:44 PM

Kamal Vachani, group director and partner at Al Maya Group met Jurin Laksanawisit, deputy prime minister and Minister of Commerce, Thailand during his visit to Dubai. Vachani introduced Al Maya Group and its activities to Laksanawisit.

"Al Maya already imports several FMCG products from Thailand such as coconut oil, coconut water, coconut milk, tuna, noodles, curry paster, plant based milk, chips, tea, rice, fruits and vegetables such as rambutan, Mangosteen, longan, guava, papaya and mango that continue to be popular across nationalities from the country and in an effort to offer more to its customers, it is planning to expand on this portfolio, said Vachani

"The group’s representatives have been participating in several trade shows to strengthen Al Maya’s relationship with Thailand’s market, added Vachani.