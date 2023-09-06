Al Bandar Rotana Hotel Dubai unveils special campaign on Emirati Women's Day

Global alternative investment firm acquires the largest provider of credential verification services in the GCC
In a groundbreaking initiative designed to celebrate Emirati Women's Day and honour Dubai as the world's safest city for women, Al Bandar Rotana Hotel Dubai is proud to announce its latest campaign — "Dubai: A Pink Paradise for Every Woman."
Inspired by the worldwide trend of 'Barbie Pink', the campaign brings art and social awareness together. Al Bandar Rotana has collaborated with renowned artists to produce a unique, pink-themed skyline painting of Dubai, emphasising the city as a sanctuary of security and empowerment for women globally.
Three Messages, One Artwork
This one-of-a-kind artwork serves three purposes — recognising Emirati Women's Day, honouring Dubai's status as a safe haven for women, and embracing the international fascination with the color pink. This campaign aims to resonate with women from all walks of life, locally and globally, and to celebrate the freedoms and security Dubai offers them.
"In a city that thrives on innovation and diversity, we are thrilled to mark Emirati Women's Day with a campaign that speaks to both the local community and the world," Ayman Ashor, General Manager at Al Bandar Rotana, said.
"Dubai: A Pink Paradise for Every Woman is our tribute to the resilience, strength, and grace of women in Dubai and across the globe. We invite you to come and see the artwork which will be showcased at the club lounge at the 18th floor and Gusto Italian Restaurant lobby," he said.
Global alternative investment firm acquires the largest provider of credential verification services in the GCC
Under the umbrella of the Seeds for the Future programme, Huawei is hosting the inaugural week of the Tech4Good regional competition in Doha, targeting youth with ideas that can address social issues by leveraging the latest ICT technologies
TAP emerges as a formidable choice for tech companies aiming to fortify their competitive edge through diversity
The O! Millionaire Green Draw is known for providing its winners with life-changing experiences
Beyond the anticipated nail-biting showdown on the screen, the day promises a medley of entertainment
Bringing ecology and economy together, Sharaf DG is forging a powerful school season this year
Groundbreaking ceremony held for its first luxury residential tower, Adhara Star, signals ACUBE’s swift plans to meet continued demand for affordable luxury homes in Dubai
A go-to destination for a variety of customer-favourite brands, one of the main USPs of this new store is the range of women’s niche products that are not readily available in other stores