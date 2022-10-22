Al Adil lines up Diwali products

Published: Sat 22 Oct 2022, 1:28 PM Last updated: Sat 22 Oct 2022, 1:52 PM

Al Adil has lined up more than 10,000 products to provide a spectacular Diwali Dhamakedar with a big Diwali bachat making this a season of great savings. Announcing this, Dr Dhananjay (Jay) Datar, chairman and managing director of Al Adil Trading Co LLC, said: “Al Adil Diwali Dhamakedar will be a shopper’s delight with attractive offers on more than 10,000 products. One of the most important messages of Diwali is the driving away of darkness.

People pray that the divine light of Diwali will drive away all darkness and bring peace, happiness and prosperity to their lives. The lighting of diyas and lamps symbolises the eradication of darkness. It is a step towards a bright and hopeful future; hence, it is an auspicious occasion that people love to celebrate with their family and friends. I am happy to be a part of this great festival and with our wide range of specially designed diyas, we will play an important role in driving away the darkness,” he said.

“Our product selection includes Diwali diya, diya sada panti, diya jaliya, diya Ganesh, diya Laxmi, diya naryal, diya stand, diya firki pan, haar, Diwali stickers, Laxmi pooja samagri set, Diwali pooja book, rangoli sticker long patti, rangoli sacha dibbi with colour and many more essential Diwali decorative and food items. We also have agarbatti stand, brass diya, brass chakli steel maker,” added Dr Datar.

Sweets and savouries are an integral part of Diwali celebrations. “To add sweetness to Diwali, we have a wide range of products. For those who are hard-pressed for time, we have a range of Diwali snack products that will provide a wholesome Diwali experience. The following items will be available in all outlets of Al Adil: rice lahi/dhani (kheel), batasha, anarse peeth, fafda besan, chorafali besan, mathiya besan, gathiya besan, laddu besan, mohan thal besan, magajia besan, chakli bhajni, thalipit,” he stated.