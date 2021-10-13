Adapting in the face of adversity is the best strategy

Sal Rich on the secret behind his meteoric rise

To be named the most innovative digital marketer of 2020 doesn’t happen without putting in some awe-inspiring work. More specifically, it means running two successful six figure companies and holding not one but three master’s degrees. The individual behind this phenomenal resume is Sal Rich, a driven entrepreneur who has made a splash in e-commerce and cryptocurrency.

Crediting college with teaching him life lessons and techniques while generating invaluable networks, Sal Rich is an avid supporter of education, using his college degree to scale his business to over a million dollars in sales. Today, he is the founder of the nutraceutical brand Eclipse Relief and the co-founder of VS1.

Flipping shoes since he was 14 and falling in love with being his own boss from a young age, Rich shares some ways he keeps track of goals that have brought and maintained his phenomenal success. The first tip is to identify and separate long and short-term goals. While this might sound elementary, he firmly believes that one cannot underestimate the importance of this simple concept as each type of goal influences the other, and this can happen at any time during the life cycle of a business.

While short-term goals usually lead to long-term goals, circumstances can arise at any moment that create the need to inject a brief activity into an established practice. After all, life is unpredictable, and being dynamic puts one at a significant advantage. Rich believes that the practice of writing out a strategic plan to see how the long run relies on a brief task helps in providing clarity and charting out a roadmap.

Next, he advises to aspiring entrepreneurs to break each goal down into small pieces. This method, called the metronome growth system, allows one to create sub-goals and sub-tasks which can then followed up anywhere from daily to quarterly to ensure that the steps are being completed.

The more finely tuned these steps are, the more likely you will be to not only achieve but exceed your goals. Another great tool to use is task management software. Irrespective of whether one is working solo or in a team/organisation, this collaborative tool can help with planning, analysis, execution, and separation of goals. Popular choices include Trello and Basecamp, in addition to the flagship of collaboration software: Microsoft Project.

Last but certainly not least, time management and good organisation are a must when it comes to keeping track of ones goals. However, Rich cautions that if time is squandered without proper planning, goals will be affected. By tracking time, you are not just tracking but acting upon goals at the same time.

Good time management is not just a business skill. It is a life skill. And if there is anyone who can appreciate that relationship, it is Rich.