Abu Dhabi City Golf Club celebrates Holi in style

Published: Thu 16 Mar 2023, 5:55 PM

The Indian festival of colors, Holi, is a widely celebrated event in Dubai and in other parts of the UAE.

The number of events in the last decade have amplified, recognising a growing interest in celebrating the festival. Organised by Avadhoot Events, Abu Dhabi City Golf Club hosted a colourful holi party with rain dance, live DJs and food on February 26. The venue saw thousands of people dressed down to celebrate the festival where burst of colours and Bollywood RJ was the highlight of the six-hour celebration. The vibrant fest was also headlined by DJ Rudy, DJ Anirudh and RJ Vivek who churned out foot tapping music and entertained the crowd.

Spread across a 500-meter stretch, the event reached the remarkable milestone, while bringing the world together in the UAE for the largest global gathering. The organiser Vidya Chaudhary aimed to assemble all the associations like Bihar Samaj, Gujarati Samaj, Maharashtra Mandal, Odiya Prabasi Odia Samaj, Abu Dhabi Kavya Manch, Telugu association accompanied with all the people from different cultures. Event sponsors included Chappan Bhog, Café Eggsclusive, Indian by nature.

Anil Kejriwal, founder and CEO at Artscrafts, Pranav Desai, Diwakar Prasad were also present at the event.