A name to trust

Thermoset Technologies ME has built a reputation based on quality products that stand the test of time

Thermoset Technologies (Middle East) LLC (TTME) was established in 2004 in Dubai Investment Park, Dubai, UAE to meet the demand for high quality hot pressed, GRP (Glass Fibre Reinforced Polyester) sectional water storage tanks in the region. These tanks, with their innovative Korean design, manufactured by Korvan, have been WRAS (Water Regulations Advisory Scheme, UK) certified for potable water storage.

The materials used in the production and assembly of GRP tanks are rigorously tested for potable water compatibility and are low maintenance. This includes long term material performance and mechanical properties, non-metallic components, non-toxic adhesives, etc. The high grade materials used in the manufacturing of the tanks provide improved resistance to bacterial growth and prevents algae, helping to keep surfaces clean and hygienic and reduces the risk of cross-contamination. The insulated GRP panels are high grade 25mm thick polyurethane foam of density 40kg/m³, suitable for water storage 1°C to 60°C. The WRAS approved sealant provides optimum performance under varying global climatic conditions.

TTME has supplied GRP tanks to many prestigious projects in the United Arab Emirates, other GCC countries and Africa. The company’s highly qualified and experienced technical team ensures on-time completion to the full satisfaction of the client. It provides professional customer service with honesty and integrity so as to earn the client’s trust, loyalty, confidence and patronage.