A guide to vetting the right Rolex watch in UAE

By Jaser Davari Published: Tue 20 Dec 2022, 6:19 PM

A Rolex watch is the most attractive factor that has drawn collectors and enthusiasts towards the region. Rolex has continued to show an upward trend in value, with more and more collectors purchasing these luxury watches. This article discusses all the details related to the pricing of Rolex watches in the UAE, and the factors that make Dubai the most desirable luxury watch market.

Rolex watch price in the UAE

Rolex is known to produce some of the most expensive watches in the world. When you think of a luxury watch brand, you are most likely picturing a Rolex. It is because the brand has become synonymous with the words' luxury watches.'

The retail prices for Rolex watches in Dubai are similar to international prices. If that's the case, why is the UAE considered the best market for Rolex watches? The UAE pre-owned luxury watch market enables this reality.

Watch enthusiasts have flocked to the pre-owned market in Dubai, looking to get their hands on exclusive Rolex watches. Renowned dealers in the region offer attractive Rolex prices that are difficult to resist.

Popular Rolex watches and their prices in Dubai

Swiss watchmaker Rolex offers 14 distinct models of watches. The pre-owned watch market in Dubai is a place where you will be able to find all these models for attractive prices. We have mentioned below some of the finest models of Rolex and their prices in the UAE.

Datejust by Rolex

Rolex offers the Datejust in three dial sizes, 31 mm, 36 mm, and 41 mm. The Datejust is characterised by its oyster case, fluted bezel, Jubilee bracelet, and the Cyclops lens at the date window.

The overall design of the Datejust is simple yet luxurious. Coming to the watch's internal components, you will find the caliber 2236 or the 3235 movement in these watches. This particular movement is a self-winding mechanical system. While the Datejust is more of a dress watch, its water resistance is limited to 100 meters of depth.

If you want to invest in a Rolex with a sleek design, Datejust is your answer. You can buy a Rolex Datejust in Dubai for prices ranging between Dh44,000 to Dh65,000.

Rolex Daytona

The Daytona is Rolex's most luxurious watch. Introduced in 1963, the Rolex Cosmograph Daytona is a chronograph watch. It was built for racing drivers to keep a measure of time down to the second.

A Daytona watch by Rolex is easily distinguishable due to its bold and rugged design. These watches are relatively larger than other models of Rolex. The Daytona is available in various colours and material combinations.

The notable design elements of the watch include fluted pushers and crowns, lume hour markers, lume hour and minute hands, and three sub-dials. It is powered by Rolex's 4130 caliber that offers up to 72 hours of power reserve.

If you like chronograph watches, you can find the Rolex Daytona for prices ranging between Dh114,000 to Dh198,000 in Dubai.

GMT-Master II by Rolex

The GMT-Master II is one of Rolex's most versatile models. This particular watch series is referred to as a pilot watch. It was first introduced in 1983 and has since been upgraded a few times. The GMT-Master II comes in different configurations but in one size, 40 mm.

Some of the most popular GMT models include the red and blue bezel Pepsi, the blue and black bezel batman, and the brown-colored Rootbeer edition. The standout features of this watch are:

The GMT rotatable bezel

The round lume hour markers

The Mercedes hour hand

The rugged crown guard

The watch is powered by the 3136 caliber movement that offers up to 50 hours of power reserve. It has a water resistance measure of up to 100 meters. The GMT-Master II is also available in Jubilee and Oyster bracelet options.

If you want to buy one of Rolex's most successful models, the GMT-Master II is your choice. Prices for this luxurious watch start at Dh65,000, going up to Dh119,000 and more for the exclusive models.

Rolex Sky-Dweller

Another splendid watch by Rolex, the Sky-Dweller, is one that showcases pure excellence in design. This watch comes in a few different colour configurations and case materials.

Some common factors across all these watches include a fluted bezel and crown, a central sub-dial, and the date window at 3 o'clock. The Rolex Sky-Dweller comes in a 42 mm case size made of stainless steel.

It has a 9001 caliber movement, which is a self-winding movement. It offers up to 72 hours of power reserve which is highly impressive. You can buy this watch in rubber strap, jubilee bracelet, and oyster bracelet options.

You can buy a Rolex Sky-Dweller in Dubai for prices starting at Dh159,000 and going up to Dh219,000. These watches are expensive as they are rare to find.

Rolex Submariner

Talk about Rolex's most sought-after watches, and the Submariner is one you are looking for. The Rolex Submariner has a distinct look and comes in several variants. It is a dive watch with exceptional capabilities for underwater use. The watch has a staggering water resistance of 300 meters.

One of the most famous Submariner watches by Rolex is nicknamed the Hulk. It was a green bezel and watch face, hence getting the science-fiction name. The watch has a 3230 caliber with 70 hours of power reserve.

You can pick up a Rolex Submariner in Dubai at prices starting from Dh46,000 and going up to Dh112,000 for the Hulk models.

Oyster Perpetual by Rolex

The Oyster Perpetual is a classy-looking watch by Rolex with a simple and elegant design. It has five different case sizes; most Rolex offers a single model. You can find the Rolex Oyster Perpetual in 28 mm, 31 mm, 34 mm, 36 mm, and 41 mm sizes.

When you look at an Oyster Perpetual, you can immediately differentiate it from other Rolex watches. This watch has a polished case, a simple dial with lume hour markers, and a fluted crown. As the name suggests, you can already guess the watch has an Oyster bracelet.

One of the popular variants of the Oyster Perpetual Rolex is their Tiffany Turquoise blue dial. You can buy this Rolex in Dubai for prices ranging between Dh100,000 and Dh135,000.

Why are Rolex watches so expensive?

The quality of materials used and the manufacturing process is why Rolex watches are expensive. Rolex spends an extensive amount of time researching and testing out different materials while producing their watches.

Each watch by Rolex features top-notch materials: Sapphire crystal glass, stainless steel, Oyster/Jubilee bracelet, etc. These materials are costly to source and process.

It is not just the materials used but the process of building that adds to the cost of these watches. To ensure and retain the pristine condition of watches, Rolex uses traditional manufacturing methods. Every single watch that comes out of Rolex's factory is handcrafted.

Watch models like the Rolex Deep-Sea and the Submariner undergo rigorous testing to increase their water resistance capability. Therefore, the process of building these watches and the materials used makes Rolex watches so expensive.

UAE: The most desirable Rolex watch market

With pre-owned Rolex prices gaining all the attention, Dubai continues to be the hub for watch connoisseurs. Whether you are searching for the latest timepieces or some of the classic old models by Rolex, the UAE luxury watch market is worth checking out.

You will find the best Rolex watches at the most attractive prices. So what are you waiting for? Reach out to a renowned watch dealer today to get the top models of Rolex at the best deals.