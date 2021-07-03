6thStreet.com customer wins car
6thStreet.com, one of the UAE's leading fashion and lifestyle e-commerce platforms,
recently concluded its Shop & Drive promotion in collaboration with Swaidan Trading
(part of Al Naboodah Group),the exclusive Peugeot dealer for Dubai and the Northern
Emirates.
As part of the promotion, one lucky customer stood a chance to win the all-new Peugeot 2008 (model year 2022) for every Dh500 spent on the 6thStreet.com app or website. The lucky winner was Xander Van Rhyn, the first person in the UAE to get the new Peugeot 2008. The winner was announced through a raffle draw at a live shopping event.
The all-new Peugeot 2008 is a five-seater crossover SUV recently launched in the UAE. It has a choice of a 1.6-litre and 1.2-litre turbocharged engine boasting 115hp and 155hp along with being connected to a 6-speed and 8-speed automatic transmission, respectively. The Peugeot 2008 is a robust, elegant, and modern SUV delivering real sensations with an assertive design.
The partnership between 6thStreet.com and Swaidan Trading was also the first-ever collaboration between an e-commerce fashion brand and an automobile dealership in the UAE market, enabling both parties to reach a wide audience.
