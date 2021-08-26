Ultimate back-to-school checklist

Discover everything your young one needs to head into the new school year with Lifestyle’s new collection

Summer’s out and school’s back in! It’s time for kids to get back in the zone of learning. Whether they are returning physically or virtually, there’s no doubt that new gear is due. Children’s, and especially teenagers’ tastes seem to change practically every month so last year’s fashion, bags, tech etc. are definitely outdated.

Fortunately, there’s no need to get frazzled because Lifestyle, the region’s leading retailer of beauty, home and fashion, is the epitome of what’s hip and happening for young adults in the UAE. The one-stop shop has unveiled its refreshing new back-to-school range. Discover the latest designs in tween backpacks starting from Dh99 with brands like Marshmallow, Unkeeper, Disney, icon, Jansport, JWorld and more, stay connected with sleek smartwatches and sip on funky water bottles, all of which come with a minimum warranty of one year. Parents and their kids can now shop these essentials online and in-person in the 150-plus Lifestyle stores across the Middle East.

For those who are conscious of the environment, Lifestyle is also keeping a sustainable eye on all its products with this new collection that features backpacks that were manufactured using repurposed and recycled plastic bottles.

Head on over to Lifestyle with your tweens in tow to bag some of the amazing essentials on offer. Lifestyle has handpicked the latest fads in bag design such as the camo, tropical, unicorn and floral patterns. It doesn’t stop there — explore lunch totes, fancy stationery, budget-friendly skincare and cosmetic goodies to all the class essentials your kid needs from Lifestyle to get organised before school season officially takes over.

Rock the latest tech

Are you a tech lover? Lifestyle’s new collection of tech bags, inpods, headphones and trendy smartwatches will not just track your activity, but also keep you organised and ensure you attend the right classes at the right time.

Young adults are always on the go and need a multi-functioning device that can do several things at once from tracking their calls and messages to listening to music. Lifestyle has the perfect solution — a range of sleek smartwatches with a 1.75-inch complete touch screen, Bluetooth call and music capabilities, messaging and; exercise, calories and sleep monitoring smartwatches for the tech-savvy tween. Children can track how active they are during their day, which is especially useful if they are attending school virtually from home. Sleep for growing children is extremely important and tweens might tend to digress on this — this can be tracked easily with smartwatches too. The multitude of perks of a smartwatch for your child is endless.

Lifestyle’s new line of tech bags is equipped with multi-compartments for practicality and adjustable breathable padded shoulder straps. In these ultra-light designs you’ll find a separate space for a laptop, a USB and mini jack port, a smartphone pocket and three handy compartments for food, water etc. The ergonomic styles make the bags a must-have for any young adult.

Something for the little ones

While Lifestyle offers everything teens want for their much-awaited return to school, they also have special collections for your lil’ ones. From Disney princesses to Marvel superhero designs, find a bag that matches your child’s favourite characters from Lifestyle’s range of hip backpacks that will carry their supplies as well as their dreams.

Hydration station

Children are always active, and they spend around six to eight hours in school. Drinking water is essential for every single person and kids tend to forget this during a busy school day. Whether on the move or at home, kids need to be sipping on water throughout the day. With Lifestyle’s range of funky water bottles, your kids can sip in style from the high-quality bottles, which are well-secured with a flip lid, so there’s no chance of leakages.

Shop the collection at Lifestyle and Centrepoint stores in the MENA region and online on www.centrepointstores.com.