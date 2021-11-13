CBBC Express returns to Times Square Centre Dubai

Toshiba televisions are making a strong comeback in the UAE with a varied lineup
KT Engage1 month ago
CBBC Express made its much-awaited return to Times Square Centre Dubai on October 14 after months of work.
With 21,000+ square feet of pure shopping enjoyment, CBBC Express give its customers the perfect shopping journey where they can enjoy shopping their favourite brands and indulge in various activities at the Times Square Centre.
CBBC Express had rolled out its opening week deals simultaneously to give its visitors the vibe of the well-known CBBC signature deals. CBBC Express also brings 300+ brands, which include a variety of new one like Michael Kors, Tory Burch, French Connection, Karloff Paris, Roberto Cavalli, Polo, Max Mara, Kenzo to its lineup of top international brands.
Customers are going to have a blast when it comes to variety in a host of product categories such as footwear, sunglasses, ladies handbags, perfumes, fashion, cosmetics and much more. With new brands added for every category, there is something for everyone at CBBC Express.
Mr Vijay said: "Seeing CBBC Express reopen in Times Square Centre Dubai is a delight. We had an amazing outing here the last time CBBC Express was present in Times Square Center Dubai. The customers enjoyed their time shopping as this concept was never seen before in this locality.
"And after receiving such positive feedback from my team and the customers, I knew I had to bring it back. CBBC Express will be here for quite a while now and we have a lot planned for it."
CBBC Express is located first floor right beside Sharaf DG. For more information and queries, kindly contact or WhatsApp on 0528212809.
