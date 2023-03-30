UAE: These jobs will be decimated by AI, automation, ChatGPT

Millions of roles as we know them now will be eliminated and new positions will emerge

by Waheed Abbas Published: Thu 30 Mar 2023, 6:55 PM Last updated: Thu 30 Mar 2023, 7:00 PM

Millions of jobs will bear the brunt of advanced artificial intelligence. Technology and HR executives say that many roles in the field of media, marketing and accountancy will be decimated.

“The business world has reached a consensus that a majority of jobs of marketers, media persons, analysts, researchers, and accountants will be decimated. While millions of jobs as we know them will die off and new jobs will emerge,” said Shalini Verma, CEO, Pivot Technologies.

However, the jobs of soldiers, doctors, teachers, drivers, shopkeepers, and pilots will be significantly transformed by AI and automation. Moreover, jobs in administration, content creation, software development, customer care etc. will be handed over to AI and ChatGPT.

“So the job market will not be greatly impacted for these roles. However, jobs in manufacturing, finance and investment, research, and advertising that are both high-paying and complex will also see an AI takeover. This will certainly change the nature of the job market in the UAE. Lastly, jobs of drivers will gradually disappear once driverless vehicles become the norm in the UAE,” she said.

Nicki Wilson, managing director of Genie Recruitment, said any roles that might require a lot of content to be constructed could be affected.

“We have seen advancements in the creative tools in AI which might mean some basic graphic design roles might also be affected in the near future. We work with a lot of creatives though and I do not believe that the extremely creative roles that need a lot of imagination would be greatly affected,” she said.

