UAE: No ban on work visas, Pakistan ambassador says

There is no ban on work visas for Pakistanis in the UAE, said Afzaal Mahmood, Pakistan's Ambassador to the UAE.

“People used to contact us to inquire about work visa ban. There is no ban on a work visa for Pakistanis and people are coming here for employment. There is a very interesting area where a lot of Pakistani workers moved to the UAE and that is the home delivery segment," he said during a media interaction on Friday.

A large number of local home delivery companies have recruited Pakistanis because they are "very skilful and efficient," Mahmood added.

But he also advised Pakistanis to be vigilant, as there are several agents who try to lure people with fake jobs. Those who fall for the guise and come to the UAE end up with mounting legal issues.

“It becomes difficult to get out of legal issues. So, my message to Pakistanis coming to the UAE for jobs is that please be careful and don’t play in the hands of selfish agents," Mahmood said.

There are approximately 1.6 million Pakistanis currently living and working in the UAE. The Emirates is home to the second-largest diaspora of Pakistanis after Saudi Arabia and remit billions of dollars every year.

Pakistan Business Forum launched

The ambassador announced the launch of the Pakistan Business Forum to improve manpower in the UAE as well as boost trade and investment between the two nations.

“The forum will meet every month to strategise and take inputs of the members on how to improve trade, investment and manpower to the UAE. In each meeting, three to five members will get a chance to speak and share their suggestions on improving trade development and connecting the business community of the two countries. All Pakistanis are welcome to contribute in whatever way they can to promote economic and trade ties between UAE and Pakistan,” added the ambassador.

He also revealed that Pakistan’s exports to the UAE increased more than eight per cent last year.

