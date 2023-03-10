How to best answer the interview question ‘Why do you want this job?’

Firms receive over 200 applications a day; they use AI to sort through the resumes and pick the most relevant
Why do you want this job? If you’ve attended an interview, you’re probably familiar with this question. It can be classified as a trick question, but the approach to answering it is fairly simple.
Research the company beforehand:
Adequate prep before attending an interview is an absolute must. Over the course of applying, you might have submitted applications to a number of firms for a number of roles. The prep for each company will differ as your answers will have to reflect the goals and ethos of that particular company. If you’re interviewing for the position of a Research Assistant, the question, therefore, is not why you want the job of a Research Assistant, but rather, why you want it within that specific company.
Understand the culture and focus of the company and relate it to what you offer and are looking for as a candidate. If it’s a company with great emphasis on sustainability, talk about how you’ve been looking for a job that cares about the environment. If the company's workforce is young and modern, mention how that inspires you to be innovative and fresh in your approach, always.
Be honest but professional:
Never make the mistake of taking an interview question purely at face value. When the hiring committee asks you this question, never give oversimplified answers like, ‘to make the living,’ or ‘because other jobs rejected me.’ While it may be true, what the interviewers want to hear is how you’ll benefit the team and company upon being hired.
Talk about your experience and skills as assets:
Use this opportunity to not only talk about your relevant (personal and) professional experience but also how that will help in furthering the goals of the company. Prove to them that you want this job because you have encountered related situations earlier and have been trained for it. This invaluable training and experience can now be translated into actionable goals which will make you a contributing member of the team. For example: For customer-oriented roles, you could call back on call center or other related roles you’ve fulfilled in the past that has now made you equipped for this role you’re interviewing for.
Highlight your alignment with the company's mission and vision:
Keep in mind that while answering this question, mention both what you would potentially offer to the company as well as what the company would offer you. Talk about everything you will bring to the table that will drive up the company's productivity. Also mention why you would be inclined to choose the job amidst similar others. Does it provide high scope for growth? Does it have a good team that will make collaboration a dream? Are you excited about the long-term agendas posed by the company? Do the company’s principles appeal to your own principles? Talk not just about why you are a good fit for a company but about why the company is a good fit for you.
Enthusiasm never fails:
Interviewing committees often keep an eye out for enthusiasm and excitement on the part of the candidates they’re interviewing. They are more inclined to choose candidates who seem to embody genuine zest and optimism in being hired for the company. Through your words, body language, and expression, convey this enthusiasm to the committee and show them what motivates you.
Touch on your career goals:
Talk about the career journey you’ve visualised for yourself and where this role at this company features in it. Discuss all the ways the job will enhance your journey and develop your career ambitions along with aligning well with your long-term career goals. An example statement would be: I see myself become a partner of a firm in the next ten years and the journey of the others in this company and what it offers assures a good trajectory for my growth.
A number of things could draw you into a particular role or company. Answer this question in an honest and concise manner that conveys enthusiasm and passion, and you’re sure to dazzle any interviewing committee!
Firms receive over 200 applications a day; they use AI to sort through the resumes and pick the most relevant
Employees in the country say they have become more productive and relaxed since the shift was implemented in 2022
Study shows which sectors and roles employees are most likely to be recruited into
Globally, hiring sustained its momentum throughout the year, as 89% of all contracts were for remote roles
Residents take up part-time work in addition to their main jobs
Dubai ranked the best destination for holidaymakers in the world in 2023, for the second year in a row
Here is a list of leaves that residents and nationals can apply for
Those who fell victim to the scheme were forced to scam people and prevented from leaving their camp site unless they pay a significant amount