Healthcare jobs in UAE: Dh15,000 salary for nurses

Benefits such as accommodation, transportation and meals will be provided.

Via Medica International Healthcare is scouting for candidates to fill multiple vacancies at its facilities in the UAE.

The healthcare service provider said it is looking for general practitioners, specialists, consultants in ICU, ER and anaesthesia.

It is also recruiting male and female nurses in the UAE, offering a salary of up to Dh15,000 per month.

The nurses should be registered in the UAE and must have experience of ICU/PICU/CCU/HDU/ER/MED/surgical ward.

The company will offer the selected candidates a salary between Dh10,000 to Dh15,000 per month along with benefits such as accommodation (live-out allowance of Dh1,000), duty meal and transportation.

Candidates will also be provided premium medical insurance.

Interested candidates may submit their application on the company's webform or email their CVs to careers@viamedica-international.com

Via Medica was established in 2011 in Washington DC and expanded to UAE in 2013.

