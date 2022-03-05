Prince Abdulrahman Al Faisal bags prestigious awards

On behalf of Prince Abdulrahman Al Faisal, Tom Voute receives the award from Sheikh Rashid bin Dalmook bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Racing Club and Dubai Equestrian Club. (Supplied photo)

By Team KT Published: Sat 5 Mar 2022, 11:47 PM

It was a big night for Saudi Arabia’s Prince Abdulrahman Al Faisal as he bagged two prestigious awards including the coveted Best Owner prize at the fifth HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Horseracing Excellence Awards on Saturday.

Prince Faisal is the owner and breeder of 2021 Saudi Cup and the Group I Longines Dubai Sheema Classic winner Mishriff who also won in the category for the Best Horse.

Tom Voute, racing manager to Prince Faisal, received the award on his behalf from Sheikh Rashid bin Dalmook bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Racing Club and Dubai Equestrian Club, during a special ceremony at Super Saturday, the full dress rehearsal for the $30.5 million Dubai World Cup meeting in three weeks’ time.

“I’m here on behalf of Prince Faisal who is particularly honoured to be a recipient of two HH Sheikh Mohammed Awards,” said Voute,

“Prince Faisal’s association with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, goes back to Moon Cactus and Raffa who ran in the Prix de Diane. So it’s very special to be a recipient of two awards, one as an owner and one for his beloved Mishriff.”

The Awards were instituted to honour the achievements of people in the horse racing industry and to highlight their commitment to the sport.

The late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, former Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, was honoured with the Excellence Award for the lifetime legacy that he left behind. A legacy filled with care and support to a sport that had been a big part of his life for more than four decades

Other notable winners on the night were Godolphin’s Charlie Appleby, who picked up the Best Trainer – award for his achievements in winning the English and Irish Derby in addition to the 2021 UAE Derby, and Frankie Dettori took home the Best Jockey prize, for his successes in the 2021 Dubai Turf, Epsom Oaks and English 1,000 Guineas.

“I want to thank His Highness Sheikh Mohammed and the whole of Godolphin for supporting me in my career. To do what we’ve done is a huge team effort, I have a fantastic team behind me both here and in the UK,” said Appleby.

Saudi Arabia’s Sarah Al Qathani, a pioneer of sorts and the first female Saudi race horse trainer, won the People’s choice Award.

“Winning this award is an indescribable feeling. I’m extremely happy. It’s a huge honour to be chosen for this award,” said Al Qathami.

Antonio Fresu, who has been making waves in the UAE over the past two season, won the Best UAE Jockey Award.