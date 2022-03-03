Emirates Airlines' strong support of horse racing hailed by DRC's Al Adhab

Emirates, one of the world’s largest international airlines with a global footprint across six continents, returns to Meydan Racecourse this weekend to sponsor the Super Saturday card. (File)

By Leslie Wilson Jr Published: Thu 3 Mar 2022, 12:21 AM

The head of the Dubai Racing Club (DRC) has hailed Emirates Airline’s long-standing support of horse racing in the UAE and around the world as he highlighted the strong collaboration between the two partners which he hopes to develop further.

Emirates, one of the world’s largest international airlines with a global footprint across six continents, returns to Meydan Racecourse this weekend to sponsor the Super Saturday card which acts as the traditional dress rehearsal for the $30.5 million Dubai World Cup meeting on March 26.

Major General Dr. Mohammed Essa Al Adhab, Board Member and General Manager of the Dubai Racing Club and Dubai Equestrian Club (DEC), who has been the driving force behind equestrian sport in the country, described the airline’s support as being ‘hugely important.’

“Emirates Airline have been with us right throughout the history of this prestigious meeting and we are delighted to have them onboard for this latest edition of Super Saturday,” Al Adhab said.

“After a difficult two years for aviation, Emirates continues to shine as the world’s leading airline and as a hugely important supporter of horse racing the world over. We hope they and their guests have an enjoyable and safe day of racing.”

Outlining the strength and pulse of expectation surrounding the nine-race Super Saturday programme, Al Adhab added: “We are very excited about this year’s enhanced Super Saturday card, as well some top-class racing, including two Group 1s.

“We (also) stage the sixth edition of the His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Horseracing Excellence Awards and look forward to welcoming the winners from around the world.”

The Excellence Awards aims to recognise leaders in the sport across eight categories, including Best Horse, Best Trainer, Jockey and the People’s Choice Award.

“We also host the second edition of the Dubai Equestrian Procurement Forum, in which we hope to build on the very successful first version in 2021,” added Al Adhab.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer, said: “Emirates is proud to again be sponsoring the Super Saturday races, as part of our long-standing support to the growth and development of horse racing and equestrian sports in our home base of Dubai. We’re also honoured that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Horse Racing Excellence Awards will also be presented during these races, recognising the best in horseracing, and cultivating the highest standards in the sport.”

Super Saturday’s enhanced programme of nine races features two Group Ones, the 2,000 metre Al Maktoum Challenge Round 3 on dirt, a final prep race for the Dubai World Cup, and the 1,800 metre Jebel Hatta, over 1800 meters on turf, a race that leads up to the $5million Dubai Turf.

The card also includes prep races for several other Dubai World Cup night races, including the G2 Dubai City of Gold, a prep for the G1 Longines Sheema Classic and the G3 Mahab Al Shimaal a prep for the G1 Dubai Golden Shaheen.

Meanwhile, Meydan stages its final domestic meeting of the season on Thursday, March 3.The highlight is the third edition of the Graduate Stakes where recent Dubai World Cup Carnival winner Law Of Peace stars in a field of eight.

KT Winner’s Pick

Race 1: 1. Shadzadi 2. Monaadah.

Race 2: 1. Alhzeem 2. Al Nayyir.

Race 3: 1. Mayaadeen 2. Triple Venture.

Race 4: 1. Law Of Peace 2. Bosphorus.

Race 5: 1. Verbolen 2. Twelfthofneverland.

Race 6: 1. Ranaan 2. Madkhal.

Day’s Best: Law Of Peace.