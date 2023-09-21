Daily horoscope for September 21, 2023: Read astrological predictions for all sun signs

From workplace to money matters, know what the stars have in store for you today

By Neeraj Dhankher Published: Thu 21 Sep 2023, 6:00 AM

Are you curious about what the stars have in store for you today? Look no further! In our Daily Horoscope section, you can delve into the mysterious world of astrology and discover how cosmic energies might influence your day. Check out the predictions as per your sun sign.

Aries (March 21-April 19): You must be able to express your true talents at work today. Make way for new beginnings in your personal life, as you will get good news regarding your marriage. You will make new friends who will help you connect with the outside world in a renewed way. One of your relatives is going to cause concerns regarding your family life. Don't be late for work, or else you will miss important instructions and information. Your partner will give time to you and will cook something special for you. Those who are single should cherish their family life and wait for the right time to meet someone exciting.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): It is better to avoid distractions today, or you may face unwanted situations in your personal space. Your parents will worry about you, especially if you are moving to a new city for work. Keep your children under a constant check, as they may face some disappointment today. If you have recently gotten into a relationship, be wary as a third person may try to ruin your relationship with your partner. If you aren’t feeling well, it is better to stay home to avoid contracting health issues. Students will perform excellently in their examinations and make their parents proud. Improve your connectivity outside your office to get new and exciting opportunities.

Gemini (May 21-June 21): Pay heed to what your loved ones have to say today, as they will provide valuable advice for you. It is not the right time to fight with your siblings, especially if they are going through a troublesome time. Be there for your partner during moments of depression and anxiety. Travel due to work is likely to happen, and you may also have to stay outside for a few days. A special gesture towards your partner, like participating in a common hobby, will improve intimacy. It is better not to get provoked by other people’s pointless opinions, lest you might end up dragging yourself into unproductive conversations.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Make sure that you opt for the right decisions today, especially regarding your children. Your constant struggles and hard work will be appreciated, as you are likely to get a promotion at work. Impress your colleagues with your capabilities and spend quality time with them. Plan lunch with your partner and stay outside for a while. It is going to help you improve your relationship even after staying together for so long. Try to be careful about the health of your parents, especially your father, who is likely to face minor stomach issues. You might have to make a tough choice between some opportunities in your professional life today, so choose wisely.

Leo (July 23-August 22): Today, you must be aware of your limitations at work, especially if you are related to any technology business. Or else it can hamper your reputation and the institution that you have built up for so many years. Couples may plan a quick vacation today in case they wish to visit a holy place. Celebrations in your family will keep you distracted from your problems, so try to enjoy as much as possible. A good friend of yours may try to falsely accuse you of certain unfavourable situations. Be calm to handle your inner stress, and stop overthinking for the day.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): Start your day with a positive mindset so that you can quickly complete your projects and enjoy the latter half with your family. It is a good time to plan a trip with your partner to somewhere nearby. You may have to tackle issues at home and settle disputes with your sibling, if any. The declining health of your child may cause concern, so try to connect with a paediatrician. Organise your home as you like because it is the only space where you can be true to yourself. Express your feelings to the person with whom you are falling in love.

Libra (September 23-October 23): It is necessary for you to ensure inner peace and stability today. Participate in outdoor activities like playing sports, going for a walk, or spending time in a park. Someone at work may accompany you through the whole day, making sure to strategically influence your thoughts. Try not to sway from your responsibilities, and inform your seniors if necessary. Students taking part in cultural programmes at school will be highly successful in achieving a prize or medal today. The influence of an outside person in your love relationship will make you impatient, but try to settle your thoughts by yourself.

Scorpio (October 24-November 21): You must have the courage and confidence to get through the difficult times at work. It may also be problematic to connect with your friends the way you like. You will get the help of your neighbours when needed today. Be responsible for your actions when talking with your parents, rather than making them feel guilty. A distant relative is going to instantly approve your relationship with your partner, which will eventually help you to settle things fast. If you are thinking about getting married, now is not a good time to take it to the next level, so wait for some time.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): You need to socialise to get rid of the mental stress that you are facing. Your family will support you while making financial decisions, so be very careful with your individual thoughts. Disorganisation at work is going to cause problems, especially when you try to express yourself in a meeting. An exciting opportunity from your rival firm may keep you confused. Plan something special for your partner tonight, like watching a recently released movie that you can watch together. Take the help of a professional if you are facing problems regarding investments and diversify your portfolio.

Capricorn (December 22- January 19): It is the right time for you to manage your personal space in a better way. Try new and unique things like organising your wardrobe or buying some necessary items for your kitchen. You might be late for work, that is going to cause problems today. If anything related to a shift in your job position is communicated to you, then you must immediately connect with your seniors. It is vital to secure your job for the time being. A funny and light-hearted conversation with your partner and a relaxing time after work is going to work wonders in improving your relationship today.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18): You must get rid of the negativity within you so that you can give your heart and soul to everything that you do today. Talk to your neighbours in case you are facing odd situations at home on a regular basis. A family get-together is not only going to help you discuss important celebrations, but also improve your bond with your relatives. Your siblings require your immediate help regarding the solution of a relationship problem, so try to be available for them. A minor misunderstanding with your partner may bog you down, but have patience, as it will be sorted out soon.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Make sure that you have the necessary resources to improve your job position immediately. Complete your pending work because your seniors might ask for a record as soon as possible. Your outstanding expression of honesty and dedication is going to make your parents proud. Keep your children away from sharp objects to avoid injury scare. Your partner will plan an exciting date together in the evening that is going to lift up your mood. If you are single, you may also meet a charming individual who is going to become an important part of your life. Stay motivated and fresh.

