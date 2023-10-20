Daily horoscope for October 20, 2023: Read astrological predictions for all sun signs

From workplace to money matters, know what the stars have in store for you today

By Neeraj Dhankher Published: Fri 20 Oct 2023, 6:00 AM

Are you curious about what the stars have in store for you today? Look no further! We are thrilled to introduce our new Daily Horoscope section, where you can delve into the mysterious world of astrology and discover how cosmic energies might influence your day. Check out the predictions as per your Sun sign.

Aries (March 21-April 19): You must keep your peace intact today, as many people will test your patience. Right now, you have little tolerance for people who irritate you purposely. Ignore these people if you don't want to have an argument. Put more effort into completing your tasks to keep these troublesome matters at bay. Your financial obligations will make you worried as you wanted to buy a house for so long. Keep your budget in control, and you'll be investing in a beautiful home in no time. Health-wise, you need not worry as your day will start with an energetic mood.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Today, meet up with people whom you genuinely cherish. After this meet-up, you'll truly feel happy and content for the upcoming days. You must intervene and engage if plans are not coming to fruition. Make their schedule line up with yours and plan a day out that you all will remember for a long time. You'll feel a little sluggish today and procrastinate. Work cannot be completed on its own, so get out of your illusionary world and indulge in physical exercises to wrestle off this lethargic mood. Someone from the past will meet you unexpectedly, making you revel in nostalgia.

Gemini (May 21-June 21): An optimistic attitude at the workplace will fight off all the stress that has been creeping up lately. Maintaining this attitude will help you complete your pending work, making you relaxed for the day. Your past financial assistance to a friend will come back to you. They may lend you a loan that is needed to invest in a venture you just started. This will reduce your financial pressure significantly. Students confused about what career path to choose should get career-related advice from a family member or a professional adviser. You will benefit considerably if you take this advice and work on it.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Family matters can be somewhat perplexing due to the divergent perspectives. Numerous issues are tugging you in various directions, but it's essential to avoid excessive overthinking or striving to satisfy everyone's expectations. Following your heart may end up being the best decision for you. Your health is in excellent shape right now, but be careful not to overwork, as this might result in burnout. You may learn that your partner has been hiding something from you lately. Their recent actions have been somewhat mysterious, but the reasons will become clear today. Talk to them to know the reason for their behaviour, and your misunderstandings will be sorted.

Leo (July 23-August 22): Avoid wasting too much time dating different people in an effort to find true love. Despite your charismatic demeanour, you are now tired of finding someone that matches your vibe. Wait for the right time and the right moment. You'll get to know who's the one when you see them. Indecisive spending is a strong likelihood today, which may make your finances haywire. Control your expenses by rationally budgeting your spending. Connect with your friends on call to check up on them. They'll let you in with some news that will make your day more interesting. Catching up with them will refresh your mind as well.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): Be prepared to take advantage of your current expansion of finances right away. You may apply for a loan today to purchase a new home or a car, and your application will likely be approved for the loan without much difficulty. The stars have written a favourable response today for students applying for educational loans. An engaging conversation with your colleague could motivate you to start working on an intriguing new project. Research more about it and give it the attention it needs for your benefit. If you have deep fears about a relationship you have just committed to, let your partner know.

Libra (September 23-October 23): It's likely that you've been so busy that you haven't had time to think about or process your worries. You must stop today and take the necessary time to clear this issue out of your mind if you don't want it to bother you endlessly. Talk to your loved one and discuss these nagging concerns. You'll feel a lot better as the burden of these worries will be put off. The day is ideal for resolving any issues that have recently arisen in your relationship, but you must take the initiative. You need to swallow your pride and handle the situation. Your companion will be receptive to your recommendations.

Scorpio (October 24-November 21): Devoting time to your family will be enriching. Consider paying a visit to your parents or siblings to strengthen your bonds or enjoy a peaceful moment with your partner. Engage in a fun activity with your children as well. Put your worries about job pressure away today, even if they threaten to come in the way of your enjoyment with your family. You have been working on your health for a long time, and it is showing results. Avoid junk food since it can increase stress over your health. There is scope for returning to your hometown if you currently work abroad or study there.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): You may have neglected your body since you are accustomed to a sedentary lifestyle. You may soon be required to carry out a physically demanding task, so now is the time to start working out regularly and regaining the strength and endurance you once possessed. You'll likely run across someone fascinating and have a great time hanging out with them. The stars are now in your favour, so this individual may end up being a long-term connection to you. Keep all your work-related concerns at bay for the time being, and take pleasure in an exciting period of discovery with your loved ones.

Capricorn (December 22- January 19): Today is a fantastic day to make stock market investments. These investments will give you sizeable gains in the future. The prospect of moving to a different city due to work-related circumstances can happen today. You could change your job or get promoted and move to a different region. Students may feel the tension mounting due to examinations. Keep going until you cross the finish line. It doesn't matter if you score well or don't; what matters most is that you tried. Singles will have a memorable day with their cherished person. Build up the connection gradually from here.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18): Make careful use of the fresh inspiration you may receive today. You'll have a ton of fresh ideas and plans, some of which you could find simple to carry through. With your appeal, you'll inspire those around you as well. Your seniors may hand you an important assignment today, which, if done well, will open up new doors for you in the future. There is a risk that family arguments over domestic issues may arise, which might place a little stress on your health. However, in such a situation, it is suggested to keep a calm mind. Singles may not be able to get the desired response from their crush today, but they shouldn’t feel demotivated.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Today, try to pay attention to the advice of your loved ones. They will try to put some sense into your mind by giving you wise counsel. You could, however, be unwilling to listen and instead opt to follow your own thoughts. This can get you into difficulties on both personal and professional fronts. A transparent and agreeable approach will be much more beneficial and can bring favourable outcomes. Food-related allergies might creep up if you have been eating things your doctor advised you not to. If your partner has been moody lately, deal with them with an open mind and flexible approach.

Neeraj Dhankher is a Vedic Astrologer based out of India. He is the founder of Astro Zindagi, a prominent platform for astrology and spiritual guidance.

He can be contacted as under:

Email: info@astrozindagi.in

Phone: +919910094779