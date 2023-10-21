Daily horoscope for October 21, 2023: Read astrological predictions for all sun signs

From workplace to money matters, know what the stars have in store for you today

By Neeraj Dhankher Published: Sat 21 Oct 2023, 6:00 AM

Are you curious about what the stars have in store for you today? Look no further! We are thrilled to introduce our new Daily Horoscope section, where you can delve into the mysterious world of astrology and discover how cosmic energies might influence your day. Check out the predictions as per your Sun sign.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Be careful while spending money today, don't deviate your mind and buy things you don't need. Staying mindful of your spending as your finances may go haywire. Connecting with colleagues might be a breather for you as family issues are taking up your mind. It might take time to focus on work, but with your work buddies, you'll sail through. Today, individuals may get hurt by someone they got attached to within a few meetups. If you are someone who gets attached to people pretty quickly, this will be your sign not to trust people. Take time to understand people, and then only establish your trust.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Today will be a creative day for you. You will leave your comfort zone and desire to create something different. Take nature as your inspiration and appreciate the beauty of it. Since you've been neglecting your health recently, your body might start acting up due to this. It's time to take extra care of yourself. Don't ignore any health scares; immediately see a doctor if you feel uneasy. If something is triggering you today, don't bottle up your feelings. Tell someone you can trust with what's on your mind and heart. You will get some relief from this as you have felt overwhelmed for too long.

Gemini (May 21-June 21): If you feel that you are not satisfied with where you are, think about your past self. Be proud of what you have achieved and appreciate the hard work that you have done to be where you are. Optimism will be your strength at the workplace today. You'll be able to complete your work within deadlines and relax for the day after. Being selfish in a relationship might ruin the connection between you and your partner. Act in a way that is both good for you and your partner. The method to strike a balance between the two is to fulfil each other's love languages.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Today is the day to focus on your happiness and stay away from all the negative energies that may come your way. Prioritising your happiness will keep you motivated and prepared for the day. If you are a gym person, you shouldn't put too much strain on your body. Today may bring up a few minor concerns with neck and back aches. So, it's not a good idea to do anything physically demanding. Give your body the time to relax. Singles may find opportunities to mingle with someone at their workplace. Notice the signs and grab the opportunity before it gets too late.

Leo (July 23-August 22): Don't bend yourself for those people who don't realise your worth. They may be using you for their benefit and will not come to your help when you need them the most. Becoming a people pleaser will always hurt you in the end. You'll feel seen and heard by your family members today. Allow yourself to lean on your family if difficulties are creeping up in your life. Together, they will help create a safe space for you and get you out of the chaos you have been experiencing. Those thinking of getting married should make their mind up before taking the big step.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): Ignoring your weaknesses will not be beneficial for you. With introspection, you may realise that these weaknesses make you feel burnt out. Reflect on how you can change these weaknesses into strengths. Make a list of everything you need to get done today if you have recently moved into a new home. This will enable you to finish the tasks that have been lingering on for a while. Although the demands of your new job may seem overwhelming, your coworkers will ease your way through it. They'll help you explain the work and also give you the shortcuts you can take to make work easier.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Your business acumen will help you gain success in the venture you just started. With the help of your partner, you can achieve greater heights. But remember that tensions in business are expected, so don't let that affect your relationship. If you can keep in mind the value of relationships and the necessity to keep work and personal life apart, your life will become so much better. Take out time for your children and help them in their studies, as they may be lagging behind. Make small targets for them and appreciate their achievements after they complete those targets. This will also help you bond well with them.

Scorpio (October 24-November 21): You can feel excluded from your friends' company because they are talking to you for a purpose; otherwise, they don't pay heed. Recognise that they can also be undergoing changes in their life. It's crucial to schedule a meetup with your buddies to work out any misunderstandings. Your boss will start trusting you to handle significant projects, which will be advantageous for your work portfolio. Your superiors will appreciate the potential to carry forward these projects with ease. Your partner will love the little things that you do for them. These little things will show that you care deeply for them.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): Immersing yourself in creative endeavours that give you the flexibility and independence to express yourself freely is the best way to connect with your higher self or spiritual being. Your creative hobbies might become a potential business, so keep working towards them. Your family members will ask you for opinions on financial matters. Put your rational mind to work and carefully consider all the risks before making financial decisions. Individuals might get surprises from the person they are currently dating. They might show their true face, which will shock you initially, but you will start loving their personality after some time.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): Your thought process needs direction because your mind has become a dump. The dump has been overflowing with thoughts, having no directions. Focus more on taking care of your mind for now. Indulge in mindful exercises such as meditation and yoga for better concentration. Your past investments will prosper today. When making new investments, plan wisely and strategically to gain more profits. You're being urged to approach relationships with confidence and an open mind. If you feel something is missing in your relationship, don't be scared to tell your partner about that. Sit together and find out ways to fill that missing gap.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18): Your dreams to achieve financial success should be put to fruition. Your motivation to excel in life will take you to great heights. Do not give up at any point in pursuing your goals; doing so might cause you to fall far behind. It's crucial to maintain consistency, so look up to your role models for inspiration. Students should concentrate on their academics to score well in their upcoming exams. Distractions should be kept at bay for the time being to maintain focus. Avoid talking about work when spending time with your partner. They might feel sidelined as your work takes up all the conversations these days.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): You may break bad habits and improve your chances of attracting relationships, power, and prosperity by engaging in spiritual activities. Even if you are physically fit, mental stress can make you feel lethargic and sluggish. Avoid stressful activities and instead relax amidst nature. Some of the things that you have been waiting for since a long time will finally happen today. Your efforts that you initially believed were fruitless will eventually be successful. Share this joyous news with your family and friends by celebrating the success. Also, keep an eye on your long-term goals and make sure your better half is glued to them.

Neeraj Dhankher is a Vedic Astrologer based out of India. He is the founder of Astro Zindagi, a prominent platform for astrology and spiritual guidance.

He can be contacted as under:

Email: info@astrozindagi.in

Phone: +919910094779