How to get the industrial interior design look for your home

A guide explaining what it is and how to put it into practice

By Chakshika Sharma Published: Thu 21 Jul 2022, 5:59 PM

Industrial Interior Design and home décor which features elements like metal frames and open space, having a cool and edgy look, is making a comeback with not only in commercial use but also in residential spaces. It may appear cold to some but incorporates many Scandinavian hygge elements. While the entire design scheme is based on minimal, open space and large windows with a blend of elements in furniture and lighting, the homeowners are ready to try the look and feel in their living spaces. Here’s a guide explaining what it is and how to put it into practice.

Open floor plan

When the word ‘industrial’ comes to mind, one usually associates it with the openness of the space. So, if you have your mind set to create the eclectic look of industrial-themed space, then open floor plan is a must, and you should try to recreate as much as possible. In fact, industrial living area is incomplete without a kitchen island or something, which connects to the cooking space. Barn doors, glass partitions with black metal frames help to divide the space and also add character to the theme.

Natural palette and textures

The major tones that you will see in this type of style will be brown, grey and blacks. So, first step will be to incorporate a tan brown leather sofa or armchair to make the space feel relaxed. And then maybe you can add white or grey elements to the room and can also play with textures. Such as sheer curtains, light wood for the display unit or maybe good black accent rug will work wonders to the space.

Repurposed materials or furniture

You can also try the DIY methods to add a creative touch to your space. A wooden table made from wheels, or a bookshelf made from reclaimed material, wine display unit made from broken down chest of drawers — these are the staples of industrial design and a great way to bring in heavy materials. Add in bare light bulbs over living or dining area in a decorative group or solo, to add a raw feel to the space.

Flooring adds a character

Inexpensive and ultra-modern, polished concrete floors are the way to go. Although the most common types of flooring for industrial-themed spaces, especially in residences, will be wooden flooring. You can choose the type of shades you want to go for according to the tones of your furniture.

Accessorising the space in a right way

They key to acing an industrial style is to make the space look like a glamorous factory setup. Decorate with edgy factory parts and machinery along with vintage pictures and obviously leather elements. Metal accents like cabinet pulls or faucets are some options but try including a magnificent metal clock and furniture with metal legs or metal shelving unit.

wknd@khaleejtimes.com

Sharma is an architect at Designsmith