'Provide protection to Palestinian people': Saudi Arabia welcomes world court's decision

Saudi Arabia had welcomed the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) preliminary rulings that aims to put an end to all acts and declarations aimed at genocide against the Palestinian people in the besieged Gaza.
In a statement, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also praised the court's refusal to reject the lawsuit submitted by South Africa.
"The Ministry expresses the Kingdom's support for what was issued by the International Court of Justice and affirms its categorical rejection of the Israeli occupation practices and violations of the United Nations Convention on Genocide," the Ministry said in the statement.
The ministry also praised the efforts of South Africa to file a lawsuit against the continuous violations of the Israeli occupation in the Gaza Strip.
The Kingdom stressed on the importance of the international community taking further measures for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, providing protection to the Palestinian people, and holding the Israeli occupation forces accountable for all their systematic violations of international law and international humanitarian law.
