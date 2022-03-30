UAE hospital group offers free screening for colorectal cancer

About 90 per cent of UAE residents above the age of 40 years have never undergone screening for the disease

A UAE healthcare group has launched a campaign titled Screen and Survive, where residents can get a colorectal cancer screening done for free.

Zulekha Healthcare Group has partnered with Ewings for the free screening. Residents and visitors can visit their hospitals in Dubai and Sharjah until April 27 to avail the service.

The aim of the campaign is to support the UAE’s national target of decreasing cancer fatalities each year.

According to a book published by Dr Humaid Al Shamsi, Director of Oncology at Burjeel Medical City and President of the Emirates Oncology Society, colorectal cancer is a predominant cancer affecting 5.7 per cent of women in the UAE.

Zanubia Shams, Co-Chairperson, Zulekha Healthcare Group and Farid Samji, CEO of Ewings, marked the collaboration by exchanging agreements to support the cause of early detection and prevention of tghe disease through early screenings.

After the launch of the campaign, a panel of experts from Zulekha Hospital, Dubai and Sharjah discussed and presented advancement on treatments and procedures.

"Zulekha Hospital has been successfully leading health awareness campaigns in UAE over many years and we are happy organisations have joined us in our effort to spread awareness on deadly diseases. Individuals have benefited from these screenings. Our campaigns serve as an important reminder to keep a check on our health,” said Shams.

“Giving back to the community, especially through initiatives that safeguard their health, has been a vital pillar of our CSR framework,” addded Samji.

About 90 per cent of UAE residents above the age of 40 years have never undergone screening for colorectal cancer before, according to a survey done by Abu Dhabi-based Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC).

Colon cancer is the second most common cancer recorded in the UAE, and the second highest cause of death from the disease. Doctors advise men to get screened for the disease at the age of 40 since studies have shown that the cancer occurs at an average age of 47 in the country. Health authorities generally recommend a colonoscopy every 10 years for people over the age of 40.

