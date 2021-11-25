UAE: Landmark Group to host ‘Beat Diabetes’ event

The event on Friday aims to highlight the importance of getting tested, eating healthy and staying active and will include a 3km walk

Supplied photo

By Staff Reporter Published: Thu 25 Nov 2021, 9:12 PM Last updated: Thu 25 Nov 2021, 9:23 PM

The Landmark Group is holding the 12th edition of its day-long ‘Beat Diabetes’ event on Thursday at Zaabeel Park in Dubai, to spread awareness about the disease.

After last year’s virtual edition due to Covid-19, this year the CSR initiative seeks to bring together UAE citizens and residents to raise awareness about the disease.

The event aims to highlight the importance of getting tested, eating healthy and staying active and will include a 3km walk to encourage residents to increase their physical activity. Participants can complete the walk with their families anytime during the day to add to the cumulative step count.

The Landmark Group has partnered with STEPPI to measure the cumulative number of steps completed by participants at the event.

Participants will also get the chance to get their blood sugar levels measured at the complimentary testing kiosks set up at the venue. The full-day event will have packed schedule for the entire family filled with activities for kids and adults, including Zumba, Yoga, and healthy cooking classes, foot stalls, a SuperKidz arena and a lot more.

The group will also join hands with customers to raise funds across its network of brand outlets in the UAE in support of Al Jalila Foundation, a UAE-based not-for-profit organisation. All proceeds from the fund-raising drive will contribute towards diabetes research and treatment. This year, the Landmark Group will match the donations raised in store 1:1 in an attempt to further the cause.

According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), 55 million people in the Mena region are now living with diabetes. The number in Mena is set to rise to more than 108 million by 2045, which highlights the need to educate the public about the condition in its various forms.

This year, in keeping with UAE’s commitment to achieving net zero emissions, the Landmark Group has partnered with Dubai Carbon Centre of Excellence. This will help measure the carbon emissions from the event and to subsequently explore offset opportunities — making it a carbon neutral event. Furthermore, the group will instal filtered water refill stations with EcoSense to reduce use of plastic.

Renuka Jagtiani, Chairwoman and CEO of the Landmark Group, said: “Following a year of virtual initiatives, we are pleased to announce the Beat Diabetes event once again this year. Diabetes is a cause that is extremely close to our heart and we as a family have experienced the impact of the condition too. We started driving this cause passionately to encourage families to come together and make easy lifestyle changes that can manage this condition.

“At a time when diabetes is becoming increasingly common in the region and the world over, the need to promote healthy living is critical. We have been committed to the cause since 2009 and are deeply grateful to the leadership of the UAE and our long-standing partners, Dubai Sports Council, Al Jalila Foundation, Dubai Health Authority and the Emirates Diabetes and Endocrine Society, for helping us advance the health and diabetes focus in the region. Since the launch of our Beat Diabetes initiative, we have seen communities across the UAE come together and join us in our efforts to raise awareness about the condition, and we would like to call on them once again to support this cause.”

She added: “I would specially like to thank our key sponsors TCS, Mashreq, Bureau Veritas, Novo Nordisk, Aramex and our very own Landmark Group brands for coming together to support the upcoming event and play a very vital role in deepening the impact of the Beat Diabetes initiative.”

Saeed Mohammed Hareb, DSC Secretary-General, said: “Over the past decade, the Landmark Group has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to educating the community about diabetes as well as encouraging the UAE population to pursue a healthy and active lifestyle. This aligns strongly with our organisation’s efforts to improve healthcare outcomes for all. We are proud of our long-standing partnership and pleased to join hands with the group once again to bring the community together for a cause that is of immense importance to our region.”

Open to all ages, registrations for the event can be completed online at www.beatdiabetes.me. While children below eight years can join for free, a participation fee of Dh20 per adult and Dh10 for children between eight and 14 years will apply. All funds generated from the participation fees will be donated to Al Jalila Foundation.