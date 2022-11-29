Dubai bank partners with app to promote fitness among UAE residents

Both units are intended to provide immediate and easy access to urgent but non-life-threatening conditions
A UAE bank partnered with a fitness rewards app to host a virtual steps challenge wherein residents were committed to walking 8,000 steps each day for 30 days during the Dubai Fitness Challenge.
The collaboration between Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) and Fitze UAE was aimed at motivating residents to embrace a healthy lifestyle. The bank hosted a virtual steps challenge on the app, which was open to all UAE residents.
Over 80,000 participants took part in the walk to win rewards worth over half a million dirhams from a lineup of daily rewards such as international trips, luxury staycations, skydives, iPhones, flight tickets, experiences, electronics, and much more, courtesy of the app’s rewards partners.
Daily and Weekly Lucky Draw as well as Bumper Prizes and Jackpots by end of the challenge were up for grabs.
This partnership also motivated over 200 corporates on the app by powering an Inter-Corporate Steps Challenge. Upon completing the step goal, corporate employees won bumper rewards.
Commenting on the collaboration, Rafia AlAbbar, SVP - Head of Human Resources at DIB, said: “Fitness, mental health, and emotional well-being go hand-in-hand and should be an integral element in our day-to-day life. They are the main drivers for personal happiness as well as professional contentment..”
Fitze, the fitness rewards free app, is available to download on Apple AppStore, Google Playstore and HUAWEI AppGallery.
