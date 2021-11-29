Qatar to host first horticulture Expo in 2023

Event aims to bring together thought leaders and innovators to drive new and sustainable ways of greening the desert

by Anjana Sankar Published: Mon 29 Nov 2021, 7:33 PM Last updated: Mon 29 Nov 2021, 7:38 PM

Qatar will be hosting a horticulture Expo in 2023 to bring together thought leaders and innovators to drive new and sustainable ways of greening the desert

Expo 2023 Doha dubbed as the first Horticulture Expo in the Middle East and North Africa, was announced by Mohammed Ali Al Khoori, Secretary General of Expo 2023 Doha, during a press conference at Expo 2020 Dubai.

In hosting the upcoming Expo 2023, Qatar, he said, seeks to highlight that climate, water, and soil are indispensable resources, and wants to promote pioneering steps in supporting a greener environment.

“As the first country in the Middle East and North Africa region to host a Horticulture Expo, we are honoured to invite the world to come together in Doha as we seek new ways to collaborate and build a better and greener tomorrow,” said Al Khoory.

“We are pleased to be hosting this press conference and event at Expo 2020 Dubai, which offers us a unique opportunity to engage different sectors, including governmental and semi-governmental entities, NGOs, environmentalists, business corporates, and families from across the globe.”

He said 80 countries will participate in the Expo 2023 Doha which will run for 179 days from October 2, 2023 to March 28, 2024. The Expo will be held over an area of 1.7 million square meters in the picturesque Al Bidda Park, and around three million visitors are expected.

“The exhibition is expected to have a profound impact and leave a lasting legacy on Qatar, the wider region, and the world at large, as it places the emphasis on a mix of topics including green economies, sustainable lifestyles, education, entertainment, and innovation,” he added.

Under the theme, “Green Desert, Better Environment,” the exhibition will have four sub-themes that include: Modern Agriculture; Technology & Innovation; Environmental Awareness, and Sustainability.

The objectives of the Expo 2023 Doha reflect Qatar’s National Vision 2030, a roadmap for future development that aims to transform Qatar into an advanced country capable of sustaining its own development and providing a high standard of living for its population and future generations.