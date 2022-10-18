New work permit announced for expats in Bahrain

This comes a month after it was declared that flexi permit, which allowed holders to take up freelance jobs with multiple employers, would be abolished

By Web Desk Published: Tue 18 Oct 2022, 3:55 PM Last updated: Tue 18 Oct 2022, 4:19 PM

Bahrain has introduced a new work permit card for expatriates, according to local media.

Bahrain News Agency reports that the decision was announced in a press conference held on Monday. It was also announced that worker registration centres will be set up all over the country, and that eligible residents can apply for the permit at these centres.

This decision comes a month after it was announced that the flexi permit would be abolished. According to Gulf Daily News, the document allowed holders to take up freelance jobs with multiple employers.

Qualified and eligible workers with valid residency, who do not face any charges for legal violations, can apply for the card at worker registration centres, which will soon be set up across the country.

The card will feature the vocational skills and other personal details of an individual.

The Labour Market Regulatory Authority (LMRA) held the joint press conference with the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI), on the Expatriate Worker Registration Programme, at the Isa Cultural Centre.

Labour Market Regulatory Authority chief executive Nouf Jamsheer said that the new permit would be linked to "vocational standards". This means that workers would have to provide proof of their skills and capabilities to take up a job.

The card will have a QR code. On scanning this code, all the information about the worker and their proficiency would be available.

She noted that residents who have charges of violations would not be allowed to apply, and that those eligible would have to pay fees to issue and renew the permit, health insurance and departure expenses, in addition to a monthly fee and registration cost.

The amounts will be revealed later, as will the locations of the new registration centres.

