Kuwait swears in fourth government in two years

Under the theme 'UAE-Qatar: Many Happy Returns', celebrations will be held across the country and at Expo 2020 Dubai.
Gulf1 week ago
A new Kuwaiti government was sworn in on Wednesday, the fourth in two years, after the last one resigned in November amid political deadlock.
The cabinet was sworn in before the crown prince, the official KUNA news agency reported.
It is the fourth government that Sabah Al Khaled Al Sabah has formed since his appointment as prime minister in December 2019.
Oil Minister Mohammed Al Fares and Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al Mohammed Al Sabah retain their posts in the reshuffle.
However, the new line-up includes a critical voice in Finance Minister Abdulwahab Al Rushaid, who earlier this month called on government to “focus on a sustainable economy rather than on the fluctuations of oil prices”.
In last year’s elections, the opposition and its allies won nearly half of parliament’s 50 seats.
The polls were the first since the new emir, Sheikh Nawaf, took power on the death of his half-brother, Sheikh Sabah, at the age of 91.
In recent years there have been mounting calls for reform in Kuwait, where expatriate residents make up 70 per cent of the 4.8 million population.
Under the theme 'UAE-Qatar: Many Happy Returns', celebrations will be held across the country and at Expo 2020 Dubai.
Gulf1 week ago
The Kingdom celebrates its 50th National Day today.
Gulf1 week ago
Earlier, only those aged 18 and older were allowed to perform pilgrimage
Gulf2 weeks ago
Closing remarks by GCC Secretary-General Nayef Al Hajraf stressed the importance of joint efforts by Gulf states to face threats
Gulf2 weeks ago
The Kingdom expects 7.4 per cent economic growth in 2022
Gulf2 weeks ago
Building can accommodate 2,300 worshippers in two-tiered seating
Gulf2 weeks ago
The Crown Prince and the Emir of Qatar presided over the sixth meeting of the Saudi-Qatari Coordination Council.
Gulf2 weeks ago
The projectile was aimed at the Western Region, according to a spokesperson
Gulf3 weeks ago