UAE to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050: Sheikh Mohammed

The showroom director was summoned by Dubai Economy and told to stop the unlawful promotion.
The UAE has announced a project to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said institutions in the country would "work as one team" to achieve the project's ambitious goals.
The UAE will invest over Dh600 billion in clean and renewable energy till 2050 and "play a global role in combating climate change", Sheikh Mohammed posted on Twitter.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Forces, also took to Twitter to comment about the initiative.
"The Net Zero 2050 Strategic Initiative is consistent with the longstanding vision of the UAE and its people to make a significant contribution to global sustainability efforts while supporting economic and human development both at home and around the world," he tweeted.
Offering up to $100,000 per pilot, the fund aims to attract high-performing researchers, innovators, and entrepreneurs from various sectors
He toured the various pavilions, showcasing the latest equestrian and hunting products from different parts of the world.
The museum will form a part of Abu Dhabi’s growing network of cultural institutions.
The princess was the sister of the late King Hassan II.
Earlier, Sheikh Dr. Sultan had issued directives to hike the wages of retired officers from Dh10,000 to Dh17,500.
Campbell advised organisations against going into crisis management mode without ascertaining the existence of a crisis.
Some of them are serving in the Cabinet for the first time, while others are taking on new roles.
