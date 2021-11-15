UAE: New labour laws to go into effect in February 2022

The new regulations will relate to different work categories, including part-time and condensed working hours, among others

by Staff Reporter Published: Mon 15 Nov 2021, 12:09 PM Last updated: Mon 15 Nov 2021, 12:19 PM

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) has announced that new labour laws will go into effect in February next year.

The authority announced Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 concerning the regulation of labour relations at a press conference on Monday.

The new laws will relate to different work categories, including flexible work, part-time, freelance, and condensed working hours, among others.

ALSO READ:

The move is being undertaken in order to adapt to the latest market changes that have come about as a result of advancements in technology as well as due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

More details to follow.