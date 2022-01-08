UAE expresses hope for stability in Kazakhstan

It was earlier announced that mosques across the UAE would host Friday sermons and prayers after 1.15pm from 2022
Government1 week ago
The UAE has affirmed that it is closely following recent developments in Kazakhstan, stressing the need to urgently achieve stability and security in the country.
In a statement issued on Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) expressed the UAE’s support of Kazakhstan's efforts to maintain its security and stability, within the framework of its constitutional institutions and rule of law, and in a way that will achieve aspirations for the people of Kazakhstan.
It was earlier announced that mosques across the UAE would host Friday sermons and prayers after 1.15pm from 2022
Government1 week ago
The move covers all government insurance schemes, including Saada
Government1 week ago
From January 1, 2022, Sharjah will implement the new four-day work schedule
Government1 week ago
The decision comes into effect on January 1, 2022
Government1 week ago
Central Bank issues clarification to raise awareness on decriminalisation of bounced cheques and penalties
Government1 week ago
Sheikh Mohammed received Costa Rican president in UAE and the leaders announced measures to strengthen strategic partnership
Government1 week ago
Authorities shorten process to help employers
Government1 week ago
The new operating hours are effective from Monday, January 3, 2022
Government1 week ago