Sheikh Mohamed receives phone call from Italian PM

Leaders exchange views on regional and international issues

Wam

By Wam Published: Tue 23 Nov 2021, 8:25 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Monday received a phone call from the Italian Prime Minister, Mario Draghi.

During the conversation, Sheikh Mohamed discussed bilateral ties between the two friendly countries and ways to enhance them in their best interests.

They exchanged views regarding several regional and international issues of mutual concern and the latest developments in the Middle East.

In this context, they emphasised the importance of supporting peace and stability efforts in the region.