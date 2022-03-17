Golf: UAE win under 18 title at GCC event

South African Justin Harding was lurking one-stroke behind Hansen after 17 holes
Golf1 month ago
The UAE junior team won the Junior Under 18 title at the GCC Golf Championships in Abu Dhabi. The three-man team consisted of Abdalla Al Suwaidi, Rashid Al Jassmy and Mohammad Skaik. Abdalla Al Suwaidi came third in the junior individual division with rounds of 77, 77 and 83.
Meanwhile, Team Qatar continued to dominate the GCC Golf Championships over the National Course at Abu Dhabi Golf Club. Qatar lead by 13 shots with one round to go. Qatar are followed by Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE in the leaderboard.
Oman and Kuwait complete the standings in this six-nation regional team event. The three qualifying scores for Team Qatar in round three came from Ali Al Shaharani with a 74, Saleh Al Kaabi with a 75 and Abdulrahman Al Shaharani with a 78.
The non-counting score for Team Qatar came from Jaham Al Kuwari with an 80. Saleh Al Kaabi leads the men’s individual division with rounds of 71, 66 and 75 on 212, and has an eight-shot lead from Faisal Sahleb of Saudi Arabia and Qatari teammate Ali Al Shaharani.
Golf1 month ago
UAE amateur Ahmad Skaik endured a tough opening day with the 24-year-old shooting a three-over 75 to be tied 101st
Golf1 month ago
India's Shubhankar Sharma (71) and Spain's Rafael Cabrera-Bello (70) were tied second one shot behind Pieters
Golf1 month ago
Hill became only the third UAE-born player to make the cut at a DP World Tour event
Golf1 month ago
The Scotsman goes into Sunday's final round with one-shot lead
Golf1 month ago
The round was yet to finish when darkness suspended play, but there was carnage by then
Golf1 month ago
Rahm, playing for the first time since October 15, did all he could and Smith never gave him an opening
Golf2 months ago
Rahm matched the best score of his career and tied the course record set earlier in the day by Justin Thomas
Golf2 months ago