Ricketts-led consortium withdraws bid to buy Chelsea

Liverpool took a firm grip of their Champions League tie with Benfica as goals from Konate, Mane and Diaz earned them a 3-1 victory in Lisbon
Football1 week ago
The Ricketts-led consortium announced on Friday it had withdrawn its bid to buy Premier League club Chelsea, which is being sold by owner Roman Abramovich.
The Chicago Cubs owners and their partners opted not to submit a final bid for the Blues, with the consortium members understood to be unable to agree the final composition of their offer.
Cubs owners Tom and Laura Ricketts had partnered with US billionaires Ken Griffin and Dan Gilbert on a cash-only bid to buy the Blues.
Final bids were due to be submitted to New York merchant bank the Raine Group on Thursday, but the Ricketts-led group has now withdrawn its candidacy.
“The Ricketts-Griffin-Gilbert group has decided, after careful consideration, not to submit a final bid for Chelsea FC,” read a Ricketts family statement.
“In the process of finalising the proposal, it became increasingly clear that certain issues could not be addressed given the unusual dynamics around the sales process.
“We have great admiration for Chelsea and its fans and we wish the new owners well.”
The Ricketts’ bid for Chelsea had come under fire from Blues supporters over historical emails from family patriarch Joe Ricketts.
Joe Ricketts, who was not involved in the family bid for the London club, was accused of Islamophobia in 2019 after emails were leaked.
He later apologised for his comments and the family said in a statement last month that it “rejects any form of hate in the strongest possible terms”.
Fans had staged a small demonstration at Stamford Bridge but reports said the controversy had not played any part in the withdrawal of the Ricketts bid.
Russian billionaire Abramovich put Chelsea up for sale on March 2 after Russia’s conflict with Ukraine and was subsequently targeted by UK sanctions.
Chelsea have been granted a special government licence to continue operating, though under strict terms.
Abramovich cannot profit from Chelsea’s sale, but had already vowed to write off the club’s £1.5 billion ($2 billion) debt.
The Ricketts’ withdrawal leaves LA Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly, Martin Broughton and Boston Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca as the remaining Chelsea bidders.
Liverpool took a firm grip of their Champions League tie with Benfica as goals from Konate, Mane and Diaz earned them a 3-1 victory in Lisbon
Football1 week ago
Fifa sold more than 800,000 of the three million tickets for the tournament, which starts November 21, in a first round of the campaign
Football1 week ago
British media has linked Pochettino and Ten Hag to the top job at United, with interim manager Ralf Rangnick's tenure set to end after this season
Football1 week ago
Arsenal's hopes of securing a top-four finish suffered a blow after they slipped to fifth
Football1 week ago
Antonio Conte's Tottenham staged a stirring comeback to make it five wins from their last six league games
Football1 week ago
The Ricketts, who own the Chicago Cubs baseball team, have been included on the shortlist to buy Chelsea
Football1 week ago
Ghana upset the home team by forcing a 1-1 draw to win the African play-off.
Football2 weeks ago
Report says around 2,000 women were blocked from entering the stadium for Iran's last World Cup soccer qualifying match
Football2 weeks ago